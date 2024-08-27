Chiefs drop hammer on Kadarius Toney, but one team is desperate enough to land him
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs have finally, mercifully waived Kadarius Toney, which was all but a done deal when they signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal on Monday. Smith-Schuster is hardly an answer at the wide receiver position, but he's capable enough to play limited downs. JuJu is dependable, for the most part, while Toney is a wild card.
Andy Reid gave Toney every possible chance to make the 53-man roster, even encouraging him as recently as April.
“Kadarius is arguably one of the most talented guys we have on the team,” Reid said. “It’s just a matter of being healthy and being able to stay on the field and you always hear about the reliability, accountability, all those things that go into it. And so I’m expecting him to come back ripping and ready to go. It’s great that he’s down there working with Pat and putting the work in. So that’s a position. Listen, we like Kadarius. It’s just a matter of having him on the field.”
Then, in his first preseason game, Toney committed two penalties on the same play. The Chiefs were right back where they started with Toney.
Unfortunately, some players are destined not to live up to their full potential. Toney was a former first-round pick and highly-though of with the New York Giants. In his first season with the Chiefs, Toney showed some flashes following a surprise trade with those same Giants.
Per Ian Rapoport, Toney will have a market on waivers.
Kadarius Toney waived by the Chiefs, but where might he land next?
Toney could perform well without the pressure of playing up to the standard of a former first-round pick. After being waived by the Chiefs -- sent packing, if you will -- the monkey is off his back. Any team that adds Toney will not take on his baggage, and will sign him to a low-risk deal. One screw up, and Toney could be back on waivers or free agency.
As much as it pains me to say, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of wide receiver help. Omar Khan is no doubt scavanging the bargain bin in hopes of identifying a WR2 with some upside to play next to George Pickens. Van Jefferson is not that guy, and Roman Wilson is only a rookie. Toney, at the very least, would provide some explosive depth. Sure, he's a headache, but Mike Tomlin specializes in those at the wide receiver position.
Khan and Pittsburgh would steer clear of Toney most offseasons, but they were unable to land Brandon Aiyuk via trade. This close to Week 1 there are very few options left. Toney could be worth a flyer if he can get his head on straight.
Please, don't hurt the messenger.