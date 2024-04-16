Andy Reid says the last thing Chiefs fans want to hear about Kadarius Toney
Chiefs fans do not want to hear what Andy Reid had to say about Kadarius Toney.
Kadarius Toney was seen as somewhat of a hero by Kansas City Chiefs fans thanks to his heroics to help them win Super Bowl 57. His only reception of the game was good for a touchdown, and his punt return helped lead the Chiefs to another big late-game touchdown.
The talented receiver undoubtedly played a major role in that Super Bowl win, and was expected to be a big piece for Patrick Mahomes to rely on during the 2023 season as well.
Unfortunately for Chiefs fans, they got to experience the whole Kadarius Toney experience. They saw the talent shine through in the 2022 Super Bowl and saw him regress, miss time with injury, and eventually become a distraction this past season.
The downsides coming out made it seem as if Toney had played his last snap in Kansas City, but Andy Reid has other ideas.
Andy Reid is not ready to give up on Kadarius Toney just yet
Here's what the Chiefs head coach had to say on his mercurial pass-catcher.
“Kadarius is arguably one of the most talented guys we have on the team,” Reid said. “It’s just a matter of being healthy and being able to stay on the field and you always hear about the reliability, accountability, all those things that go into it. And so I’m expecting him to come back ripping and ready to go. It’s great that he’s down there working with Pat and putting the work in. So that’s a position. Listen, we like Kadarius. It’s just a matter of having him on the field.”
Reid calls Toney one of the most talented players on the team and is expecting him to be ready to go. While yes, Toney is one of the most talented weapons that the Chiefs have at their disposal, expecting much from him is only setting yourself up for disaster. Reid seems to be hinting at a big role for Toney with his remarks.
Toney has never had more than 420 yards receiving in a single season. He's had injury troubles and has been involved in off-field drama as well. Remember, he was deemed a healthy scratch for this past Super Bowl even with the Chiefs having a weak WR core.
Toney being a scratch for a game of that magnitude seemed to send a message when it came to his future, but the Chiefs seem intent on giving this another go.
Blindly trusting any decision Andy Reid makes at this point makes sense. He's accomplished too much and is too much of an offensive mastermind to doubt him. If Toney can ever get it together, he has the talent to be a real game-changer. It'll be interesting to find out if this is the season he'll finally break out.