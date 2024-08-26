Overreaction Monday: Chiefs answer to wide receiver mess is an insult to Patrick Mahomes
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs answer at wide receiver isn't what Patrick Mahomes was looking for. As Mahomes and KC aim to win their third-straight Super Bowl -- something that has never been done in modern NFL history -- there are a few obvious weaknesses on the 53-man roster that have to be addressed prior to Week 1.
The first, and perhaps most glaring, is at wide receiver. While the Chiefs front office did a great job signing Hollywood Brown and trading up to draft Xavier Worthy in the first round, the former is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season and the latter is unproven at the NFL level. Rashee Rice, arguably the Chiefs best weapon on the outside, could be suspended at some point this season for felony charges related to a car accident in the Dallas area.
Chiefs roster move steals a spot from Kadarius Toney
Kadarius Toney, long a source of frustration for Chiefs fans due to his antics both on and off the field, should finally be released from his contract in the coming days. Toney has done everything from line up offsides on a game-winning touchdown by Travis Kelce to calling out the Kansas City coaching staff for an injury designation he did not agree with prior to the Super Bowl. He's done little to earn his keep.
Most roster projections have Mecole Hardman making the roster over Toney because of his special teams awareness and familiarity playing with Mahomes. Former second-round pick Skyy Moore is also on the roster bubble, if only because of his lack of development and ability to stay healthy. Not all of that is on him.
But, as the average reader can see, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the Chiefs wide receiver room. In an attempt to address those problems, Veach brought in another question mark in JuJu Smith-Schuster.
JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't answer Chiefs problems at wideout
When Smith-Schuster was released by the Patriots -- one of the most wide receiver-needy teams in the NFL -- in training camp, Jerod Mayo provided the Chiefs with several notes as to why they shouldn't sign the former Super Bowl champ. First, Smith-Schuster is getting older and has struggled to stay healthy. That won't change anytime soon. The Patriots preferred to give reps to young receivers, even if they were less proven.
The Chiefs need dependable targets, rather than another veteran who can't stay on the field. They also field a young receiving corps led by Worthy, Justyn Ross and Moore, should he stay on the team.
Smith-Schuster hasn't been productive in years -- frankly, the last time he played with Mahomes -- and is a step back from what the Chiefs need at wideout. Hard pass.