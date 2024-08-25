Chiefs final roster projection should infuriate Kadarius Toney, but delight fans
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs have a tough choice to make on their final 53-man roster: Should they bank on Kadarius Toney's upside, or finally give in to reality? Toney has done plenty to frustrate Chiefs fans, including but not limited to an offsides penalty that otherwise ruined one of the best plays of Travis Kelce's season, creating drama prior to the Super Bowl via his injury designation by the team, and finally making two preseason mistakes on the same play.
Toney has virtually given Brett Veach and the Chiefs front office little choice. Parting ways with the former first-round pick is their best option, as Kansas City's wide receiver room is deeper than it has been in quite some time. The Chiefs signed Hollywood Brown and drafted Xavier Worthy this offseason, eliminating Toney's guaranteed roster spot as a result.
Head coach Andy Reid praised but also challenged Toney prior to training camp, hoping to light a fire under him.
"Kadarius is arguably one of the most talented guys we have on the team,” Reid said. “It’s just a matter of being healthy and being able to stay on the field and you always hear about the reliability, accountability, all those things that go into it. And so I’m expecting him to come back ripping and ready to go. It’s great that he’s down there working with Pat and putting the work in. So that’s a position. Listen, we like Kadarius. It’s just a matter of having him on the field.”
Chiefs roster projection leaves Kadarius Toney out for good reason
Obviously, Toney hasn't performed up to par in the preseason, which is why Reid changed his tone just a few days ago, confirming the wide receiver is on the roster bubble. A recent roster projection from Nate Taylor all but confirms Toney could be on the outs. Taylor has Toney as a roster cut, while also suggesting fullback Carson Steele and fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman will make the 53-man.
Toney, being a former first-round selection, won't be happy about losing out to an all-but-extinct position (Steele) and a player in Hardman who hasn't exactly lit the world on fire minus a couple clutch catches in the postseason. However, the Chiefs have the luxury of adding players at otherwise-undervalued positions. Steele can help in the run game in short-yardage downs, and Hardman has a ton of special teams experience.
The aforementioned Toney has turnover tendencies and can't stay on the field. When he is on the field, Toney frustrated the coaching staff and fanbase more than any other member of the roster because, in part, they know what he's capable of at his best.
Toney hasn't been at his best in a long time.