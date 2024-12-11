It turns out Kadarius Toney was waived on the funniest day possible for Chiefs fans
By Mark Powell
Kadarius Toney's Browns career was the Abe Simpson meme. Yes, Toney did survive most of the season on the Cleveland roster, but he only made one catch and fumbled a punt return in his first special teams action against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
That was the first and final straw for the Browns, which waived Toney just a few days later. While Toney has plenty of natural talent, his on-field mistakes speak for themselves. Even on a team like the Browns, which is going nowhere fast, Kevin Stefanski and Co. don't have time for mental errors.
The Chiefs released Toney this offseason, wishing him the best in the process. Brett Veach showed plenty of class in doing so, hoping he would catch on with another team that needed depth at wide receiver and special teams.
"Look, I think we're certainly disappointed," Veach said at the time. "I think he's disappointed. We really like the kid. I know people have different takes on Kadarius but I know in this building, he's a bright kid, he's a smart kid. I think when you look back on it, some of the stuff is a stroke of bad luck in regards to some of the injuries you can't control, like walking out the first day of training camp last year and tearing his MCL. That was something that was just unfortunate."
Kadarius Toney let go on one-year anniversary of his Chiefs blunder
To make matters worse for Toney (and rather ironic for Chiefs fans), he was waived on the one-year anniversary of his most memorable blunder to date. One year ago on Tuesday, Toney lined up offsides on what would've been the highlight of the year in the NFL. Yes, that play.
Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Travis Kelce, who then lateraled the ball to Toney, who scampered into the end zone for six points. Unfortunately, the play did not count due to the aforementioned penalty.
Mahomes, Kelce and even Andy Reid came to Toney's defense, blasting the officials for making said call. However, a quick look at the replay proves the refs were right to call Toney offsides, as he was lined up across the line of scrimmage.
We wish Toney the best, and this likely isn't the last we've seen of him in an NFL uniform.