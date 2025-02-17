Kansas City Chiefs offseason QB move means writing on the wall for Carson Wentz
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz's contract expired at the end of this past season. Wentz will seek a starting opportunity – or at least the ability to compete for one of those spots – this offseason. The quarterback market is limited, and Wentz's experience playing behind Patrick Mahomes may have just impressed enough decision-makers around the league to earn him another shot.
The Chiefs seem to know this, as they signed Chris Oladokun to a reserves/futures contract on Monday. Oladokun could compete for the primary backup quarterback spot behind Mahomes if Wentz leaves for greener pastures. Oladokun had been on the scout team, where he helps the Chiefs prepare for any number of opponents. Back in 2023, Oladokun earned praise from head coach Andy Reid for his role helping the Chiefs prep for Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens prior to the AFC Championship game.
As for Wentz, his time in Kansas City could be coming to a close. As I mentioned above, Wentz hopes that his one start and experience with the Chiefs earns him rave reviews around the league. Much like Mitch Trubisky with the Buffalo Bills, who earned another starting opportunity on the Steelers in 2022, Wentz believes his best days are ahead of him.
Wentz didn't exactly say goodbye to KC after the Chiefs Super Bowl defeat, but his social media post read like a player who could potentially move on.
Carson Wentz may have earned himself another starting opportunity after season with Chiefs
Prior to his Week 18 start against the Denver Broncos, Andy Reid suggested Wentz ought to be starting in the NFL rather than holding a clipboard behind Mahomes.
“He’s started in the league and been successful,” Reid noted. “He’s got a great feel for this offense. Very smart. Big arm. I like the way he carries himself. I like everything about him. He should be starting in this league somewhere. He’s a heck of a player.”
Wentz's relationship with Mahomes could go a long way in earning him one last chance to start. The 32-year-old has a newfound appreciation for the position after watching the best QB in football prepare week in and week out.
“He battles through a lot out there,” Wentz said of Mahomes. “I’ve lived it. I’ve experienced it, and now I’m seeing it firsthand with him. Rehab treatment — he’s in there every day, and he’s doing everything he can to take care of his body, and he’s doing it the right way. So, a lot of respect for how he competes, how he kind of pushes through injuries and nicks and bruises, and it’s not fun."
Wentz came away impressed with how Mahomes fought through adversity and injury this season. While Wentz has experience the trials and tribulations of being a starting QB in the NFL before, there's a difference between pretty good and the best. Mahomes is the best.
As the Chiefs bring a familiar face back into the fold, now it's time for Wentz to test his own abilities yet again. We'll see if any other NFL teams still believe in him.