Kareem Hunt could become a rare free agent who regrets signing with the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs offseason has been a busy one, as they signed the likes of Jaylon Moore to protect Patrick Mahomes, and Jerry Tillery to aid Chris Jones on the KC pass rush. They also re-signed key contributors like Hollywood Brown and Kareem Hunt.

Hunt wants to win a Super Bowl with the team that drafted him. Unfortunately for Hunt, all of the Chiefs Lomardi Trophies have come in years when he wasn't on the roster. Much of that was Hunt's own doing, as he was suspended for eight games and played for the Cleveland Browns, of all teams, while KC was winning Super Bowls.

Hunt re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason, though the Kansas City backfield is getting more crowded by the day. Isiah Pacheco is the bell-cow of the group. Because he played in just seven games last season, Hunt took on more of the load.

Kareem Hunt's decreased role with Chiefs made decision to re-sign curious

The Chiefs are prepared for such a scenario this coming season, with a backfield featuring Pacheco, Hunt, Carson Steele and newly-signed slasher Elijah Mitchell. There is a very real possibility Hunt could see his carries drop by a solid margin.

"I'm just doing whatever Coach [Andy] Reid and those guys ask me to do, man," Hunt said, viaArrowhead Pride. "I'll just play my role -- go out there [to] do whatever [I can] to help the team win."

That is a good mentality to have, but one that is easier to get across in March rather than November. If the Chiefs are winning without Hunt on the field, will he still be as happy? Hunt is 29 years old and exiting the prime years of most running backs. If he cannot take advantage of his prime with the Chiefs, then perhaps he should've signed elsewhere to begin with. There are plenty of teams in need of backfield help with the running back position on the rise once again.

Yet, for Hunt, the Chiefs sure sound like a guarantee to reach Super Bowl glory in 2025-26. Hunt is driven by that potential.

"The culture is just great. It didn't end the way we wanted it to. But we've got a lot of work to do -- and I feel like we've got another good shot at it," Hunt said. "You never want to go to the Super Bowl and lose, but I'm just grateful I got to experience that. I definitely want to get back there and see how it is on the other side."

Hunt and the Chiefs have unfinished business. With that in mind, he re-signed in Kansas City, even if it means taking on a lesser role himself.