Somehow, the Karl-Anthony Towns trade keeps getting worse for the Timberwolves
When looking back at NBA history, there have been quite a few one-sided trades that left teams regretting their decisions. The New York Knicks may have pulled off one of the biggest heists in recent memory when they acquired Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
The move was particularly shocking considering that the Minnesota Timberwolves were coming off a trip to the Western Conference Finals. Trading away one of the best stretch bigs in the league seemed like an unexpected decision, especially since the Knicks now have a better record than Minnesota heading into the All-Star break.
Karl-Anthony Towns has taken the leap with the New York Knicks
Towns is currently on pace to become just the second player in NBA history to average 13+ rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent or better from 3 over a full season (minimum 10 3-pointers made). The only other player to achieve this feat? Kevin Love during the 2010-11 season — ironically, also with the Timberwolves.
Since joining the Knicks, Towns has elevated his game to new heights. He’s averaging 24.7 points, 13.4 rebounds, and shooting a career-high 43.8 percent from 3 and 54.3 percent from the field. His ability to stretch the floor, dominate the paint, and create shots for himself has transformed New York’s offense.
Recently, Towns made history by posting consecutive 40-point games against the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks, marking the first time in his career he has accomplished that feat. He also became just the fifth Knick ever to achieve back-to-back 40-point performances. His presence has provided the Knicks with a level of offensive versatility and consistency that was lacking with Julius Randle.
Towns has also shown incredible resilience, playing through a bone chip in his thumb and vowing to push through the pain to help the Knicks continue their strong playoff push. His dedication stands in stark contrast to the lingering injury concerns Minnesota now faces with Randle.
With Mitchell Robinson expected to return in March, Towns and the Knicks are poised to make a serious run in the Eastern Conference. New York enters the All-Star break with its best record since the 1972-73 season, the last time the franchise won an NBA Championship.
As for Timberwolves fans? This trade could go down as one of the worst in franchise history, leaving them to ask themselves: Where did it all go wrong?