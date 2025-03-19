Kawhi Leonard gives some tough love to improved teammate, but he's correct

It truly is fascinating every time Kawhi Leonard takes part in an interview. I feel like I know next to nothing about him as a person. When he appears to be speaking from the heart, I feel like getting out a tiny notepad, drawing some hearts in the margin, and copying everything down for posterity. It’s a special sort of moment.



In this instance, Kawhi was talking about his Los Angeles Clippers teammate, Ivica Zubac. Zubac has had a tremendous year; in my mind he’s in the tier below the tier before All-Star. He just does the good stuff: He doesn’t play like Steven Adams, but he has a Steven Adams-type presence. If he is your big, you’re certainly in good shape.



But was this always the case? Let’s go straight to Kawhi for the answer:



Kawhi Leonard on Ivica Zubac’s growth:



“As years go you get better. He definitely wasn’t ready to get the ball the earlier years when I was here. He progressed. He wasn’t scoring on smalls as easy, getting the ball swiped out of his hands. Now he’s being more aggressive. When… pic.twitter.com/fere3Wht0i — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) March 19, 2025

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!



That all tracks. Also Zubac has the hairline of a much younger man. Good for him



I agree!



Coming from Kawhi, nothing about this seems derogatory. Or complimentary, to be honest. Kawhi, in his stoic, bored tone, just laid out Zubac’s entire career trajectory. The Los Angeles Lakers were stupid and traded him. Then he was the inexperienced but interesting big on a team with multiple superstars.



For a while, it was not his place to command a role in the offense. He was filling a slot, and filling it well. As he earned more touches over the years, he got more comfortable with his touches. As Kawhi said, he’s gotten more patient. I wish I had Second Spectrum data to back it up, but the eye test tells me he is just … better.



Zubac is actually quite unique in that his growth arc has been direct and falling in line with how the ideal should go. He is 28 now. This should be toward the beginning of his prime. And, wouldn't you know it, he’s playing well.



Zubac has earned his touches. Kawhi is saying as much. Kawhi deadpan saying “you used to be bad but now you’re good” means a lot more than a more effusive person saying “this is the best year Zubac has ever had!”



Growth is good. I’m glad Zubac is being recognized for it.