Kawhi Leonard's historic night could make for a 7-game series, if he can last seven games

After the Los Angeles Clippers dropped Game 1 to the Denver Nuggets in an overtime thriller, fans knew this would be a competitive series. A classic 4-vs-5 seed matchup, it pits Nikola Jokic’s top-heavy Nuggets against the deeper, more balanced Clippers roster.

Game 2 delivered just as much drama. A missed Christian Braun three to tie the game led to a scrambled, off-balance attempt by Jokic at the buzzer. The Clippers escaped with a win—but while headlines may highlight Jokic’s triple-double (26 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists) or Michael Porter Jr.’s 15-point, 15-rebound outing, the night truly belonged to one man: Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard carried the Clippers in vintage fashion, dropping 39 points on an absurd 15-of-19 shooting in under 40 minutes. It was the first time he’s scored 39+ since June 4, 2021, when he posted 45 points on 18-of-25 shooting against the Mavericks. Go back even further, and the last time he reached that number in under 40 minutes was Game 1 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Sixers — another 45-point night in just over 38 minutes.

After putting up just 22 points in Game 1, Leonard’s Game 2 performance was a full-blown reminder of who he is: a two-time Finals MVP and elite two-way player. He scored the Clippers' final field goal to push the lead to three, then essentially sealed the game by picking off a careless Jokic pass.

So, was the Clippers’ secret weapon simply unleashing Leonard’s full potential? Absolutely. Injuries and minutes restrictions have long muted his dominance, but when Leonard is locked in and healthy, it’s a nightmare for opponents. Since 2020, Leonard holds a 9-3 record in games where he posts a game score of 28 or higher — all of them with the Clippers.

The Nuggets will likely regroup and make adjustments heading into Game 3 at the brand-new Intuit Dome, Steve Ballmer’s fortress built to rattle opponents and energize the home crowd. But the biggest variable in this series may not be Jokic or coaching adjustments. It’s Kawhi Leonard’s health.

Because when Kawhi is on, the Clippers are a different beast. The only question left: can he keep it going for seven games?