Kawhi Leonard vs. Jimmy Butler? Who's rated higher (and why) in the FanSided NBA Rankings?

NBA99 is FanSided's ranking of the best players in the NBA right now. These rankings are a living project, updated regularly throughout the year, exploring how each player has carved out their NBA niche and how it is evolving over time. Check out the most recent updates here.

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler of the Golden State Warriors have been compared to each other for virtually their entire careers. They play the same position(s), are both members of the 2011 NBA Draft class and are two of the league's best two-way wings ever. So, it's easy to draw a connection between them, only to squabble over which is better.

However, FanSided's latest NBA99 player rankings settle the debate once and for all: Leonard is (barely) the superior talent. Notably, Butler was five spots ahead of him in the previous rendition of this list, which was updated on Feb. 26, 2025. But much has changed since then, albeit to no fault of the latter.

Leonard checks in at No. 16 on our revised list, up from No. 36 roughly two months ago. Meanwhile, Butler is 18th, also taking a considerable leap (previously 31st) upon arriving to Golden State. Below, we outline why the former has surpassed the Warriors' prized trade deadline acquisition.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Why Kawhi Leonard surpassed Jimmy Butler in FanSided's NBA99

It's not like Butler got worse since joining the Warriors. Our new ordering suggests the opposite, considering he's moved up. Leonard's just flourished as he's gotten further removed from the right knee inflammation that sidelined him for the first 34 games of this season.

Approximately one month after returning to action, Leonard found his footing and reminded us why he's one of the most unique talents in league history. A two-time Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, "The Klaw" has looked no worse for wear since settling in. His efforts on both ends of the floor are why the Clippers have been arguably the Association's hottest team down the 2024-25 stretch run.

Offensively, Leonard operates at his own pace; you can't speed him up or slow him down. He's not the fastest or most athletic, and constant health issues haven't helped. Nonetheless, his incredible footwork and shooting touch counteract the mentioned shortcomings and then some. Whether in space, the post or at the elbow, the board man (always) gets paid.

Defensively, Leonard can guard 1-5, thanks to a rare combination of physical traits and basketball IQ. Measuring in at 6-foot-7, 225 pounds with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, he has the size and length to bother perimeter scorers or bang down low. His versatility is a coach's dream, giving Clippers sideline chief Ty Lue a chess piece he can move around as needed.

While injuries have plagued Leonard in the latter years of his career, he remains a hyper-efficient force who can beat you in every which way. Need a stop? Put him on an island with the opposing team's best player and see what happens. Need a bucket? His ball-handling, sheer strength and shot-making ability make scoring from anywhere on the court easy.

Most importantly, Leonard impacts success at the highest level. Only a handful of players have a higher career winning percentage than the L.A. native. He elevates his game when the stakes are raised as an all-time playoff riser and has the hardware to back it up.

Many of the things said about Leonard can be used to describe Butler. He's a competitive freak (in the best way) who saves his best for the postseason and does virtually everything well, but not to Leonard's degree.

Butler plays with a tenacity that can be difficult to match and sometimes off-putting, even to his teammates. Where he and Leonard differ the most is that the ex-Heat standout isn't afraid to speak up and call anyone out. Yet, despite rubbing folks the wrong way, there's no denying that it works for him -- until it doesn't.

We've seen Butler fizzle out with four franchises before landing with the Warriors. As history has shown, his ways can disturb locker rooms and front offices alike. But personality concerns aside, he's a spectacular player.

He doesn't always look to score, though Butler can put the ball in the basket with the best of 'em. Like Leonard, his smooth mid-range game opens up so many things for him, namely his playmaking. The six-time All-Star is an excellent facilitator, almost to a fault.

Wouldn't it be nice to see Butler put his head down and attack more? He's awesome at generating/fighting through contact and getting to the free throw line. Doing so commands greater defensive attention, which enables him to create easy opportunities, whether from the charity stripe or a drive-and-kick approach.

As outstanding as Butler is, long-distance shooting has always been his Achilles heel. He doesn't take many threes or convert them at an effective clip. His 32.8 career percentage rate from beyond the arc on 2.4 nightly attempts pales in comparison to Leonard's 39.2 percent on 4.1 treys.

We're splitting hairs here, but Butler has some glaring issues that can be exposed. Aside from his body failing him, Leonard's on-court skill set is slightly more well-rounded.