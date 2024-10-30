Keenan Allen’s reaction to Commanders Hail Mary won’t go over well with Bears fans
By Kinnu Singh
Week 8 was highlighted by the highly anticipated matchup between Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
For most of the game, the rookies struggled to get much going on offense. Washington held a 12-7 lead in a relatively quiet game, but mayhem erupted as the fourth quarter began to wind down. Williams managed to drive the Bears into scoring position with less than seven minutes left on the clock, but Chicago fumbled at the goal line.
After a three-and-out by the Commanders, the Bears got the ball back for one last offensive drive. This time, Williams managed to get Chicago their first lead of the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion.
When Daniels got the ball back, there were just 25 seconds left on the clock. That proved to more than enough time. Chicago's secondary allowed a 52-yard Hail Mary, in large part due to the antics of cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.
Keenan Allen's smile after Commanders' Hail Mary upset some Bears fan
It was a magical moment for Daniels, who will undoubtedly see highlights of the play for the remainder of his career. For the Bears, it was a gut-wrenching way to lose the game.
Cameras on the sideline captured Williams' reaction to the game-clinching touchdown pass. While the young Bears quarterback was visibly disappointed, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen appeared to have a smile on his face.
Perhaps it's unfair to blame Allen for his reaction. After all, he spent most of his career playing for the Los Angeles Chargers, where heartbreaking losses are not just common, but expected.
Allen probably knew his team was going to lose the game long before anyone else on Chicago's sideline. The joys of victory are uncharted territory for the 32-year-old wide receiver. He likely would've been more surprised if Washington's Hail Mary was unsuccessful.
After the game, Allen spoke with the media and discussed how the team needs to come together and face adversity.
"In the locker room, it's no time to start pointing fingers," Allen said. "It is what it is. We gave ourselves a chance to win the game, it just didn't happen in our way today. Just come back ready to work, we obviously know what we can do against adversity and we're just going to keep fighting."
Chicago fell to a 4-3 record on the season, placing them in the cellar of a loaded NFC North division. While a division title is unlikely for the Bears, they still have plenty of opportunities to earn a playoff spot ahead. It's likely best if they just smile and move on.