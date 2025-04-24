Kellen Moore could have explaining to do after the New Orleans Saints send in their pick at No. 9 in the first round of the NFL Draft. Reports have surfaced that the Saints are interested in Jaxson Dart out of Mississippi.

There’s no issue with that other than the fact that one of Moore’s current quarterbacks already on the roster, Spencer Rattler, might feel some type of way about this. Coach Moore is on record speaking very highly of Rattler and noting the “challenging circumstances” he dealt with last season.

"Results can be uncontrolled variables a little bit in his circumstances," Moore said. "What you want to focus on is noting is, he's going through the right process. Is he making good decisions? Is he going through his progressions? Is he hanging in the pocket?"

It’s clear that Moore feels Rattler can be an asset but taking a QB in the first round could send mixed signals to the soon-to-be second-year pro. Rattler started six games last season, losing every game. It was a rough learning curve for Rattler but having a coach that believes in you to some extent should inspire promise.

Kellen Moore is risking muddying the waters in the Saints quarterback room

Then we take a look at Derek Carr’s situation and his injury status could cause him to miss at least part of the 2025 campaign. Suddenly if you’re Rattler you’re thinking you might have a chance at some redemption. Only to find out the team could very well draft a top 10 QB prospect to come in and compete this summer.

Should New Orleans select Dart and Carr isn’t able and ready to go by the preseason, odds are, the first-round pick will be under center in Week 1. Dart would have to be absolutely horrendous in camp and the preseason to be beaten out by Rattler with Carr sidelined. It’s the political game of the NFL.

That player drafted in the top 10, especially at the QB position, is usually going to play over the fifth-round pick from the previous draft who didn’t win a game in his rookie year. Rattler will have the opportunity to show the coaching staff what he can but sometimes that doesn’t even matter.