Kellen Moore's first coaching hire is more proof Cowboys made the wrong decision
By Criss Partee
Kellen Moore was officially named the New Orleans Saints' new head coach shortly after winning Super Bowl LIX as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. Although, that cat was already out of the bag in the days leading up to the big game. Since being hired, Moore hasn’t wasted any time showing his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, that they probably made the wrong decision by not bringing him back as head coach.
Moore’s first move upon taking over involved him poaching the Cowboys’ staff and hiring Chase Haslett as the Saints’ new tight ends coach. If that last name sounds familiar it should, especially in The Big Easy. Chase’s dad, Jim Haslett, was head coach of the Saints in the early 2000s. So, Chase is familiar with the organization and the culture of the city.
Cowboys missed the boat by letting Kellen Moore walk
Moore and Haslett also coached together in Dallas from 2020 to 2022 so there is already a good understanding between them. Haslett should already understand Moore’s philosophy, what he wants to do and how the tight ends in New Orleans will fit into that equation. But it did not have to come to this.
At one point the expectation was that Moore would be the man in charge for the Cowboys one day. During his five years in Big D, beginning as quarterback coach and then transitioning into the OC role, the Cowboys' offense became quite dynamic under Moore. The offense finished in the league’s top 10 multiple years and even finished first in total yards and points per game in 2021. Despite that, Moore was let go following the ’22 campaign.
Since Moore’s departure, the offense in Dallas hasn’t had that same pizazz. Last may have been the worst where they had almost zero balance until later in the season and struggled to score, barely averaging 20 points per game in ’24. Meanwhile, Moore formulated the offensive recipe for a team in Philly that won the Super Bowl. That’s something the Cowboys haven’t achieved in almost 30 years. Jerry Jones has made some mistakes in the past but now his latest is also pulling talent from his coaching staff.