Kellen Moore makes current NFL stars feel ancient with Saints hire
By Jack Posey
Kellen Moore is only 36 years old, but he has already had quite a football journey. It started at Boise State where he went 50-3 in his four-year career, becoming a two-time first-team All-American, and cementing his legacy as the winningest quarterback in college football history. He even hung 57 points on his now-quarterback Derek Carr while he was at Fresno State. But that is just one of many things that will make you feel old.
Despite all his college success, Moore went undrafted in 2012 but signed with the Detroit Lions. He stayed with the Lions for three years but found himself overshadowed by franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.
He then found himself with the Dallas Cowboys, where he served as a veteran presence for Dak Prescott. After two years in Dallas as a player, he transitioned to coaching and became their quarterbacks coach. After just one year, he was elevated to the offensive coordinator for the next three years.
He then served as offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers and then, this year, with the Philadelphia Eagles, the eventual Super Bowl Champs. He was the mastermind behind the rushing attack that helped Saquon Barkley for 2,000 yards.
Kellen Moore being hired as Saints head coach has NFL vets feeling old
Now, he has been officially named head coach of the New Orleans Saints. All the connections along the way are now serving as a reminder of just how old some players are.
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Stephon Gilmore said, "The fact that Kellen Moore got drafted the same year as me & now a head coach makes me feel old. lol."
Darius Slay, who Moore just won a Super Bowl with, co-tweeted Gilmore and said, "Bra we was on the same team for 3yrs lol". Slay, is of course, talking about their time together on the Lions from 2012 to 2014.
It's easy for fans at home to feel old when it comes to things like this. Many remember his success at Boise State fondly but also quite well. So to see him already be an NFL head coach might be a reminder of the time that's passed. However, it does feel a little better to know that there are NFL players like Slay and Gilmore, surely among others, who feel the same.