When does Kelsey Plum first play the Aces in Las Vegas this season?

It still doesn't seem real, but Kelsey Plum is no longer part of the Las Vegas Aces organization.

Plum, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft back before the franchise even moved to Vegas, now finds herself in Los Angeles, where she'll likely serve as the lead scoring threat for an intriguing young Sparks team. The ceiling in 2025 isn't as high in Los Angeles as it was in Vegas, but Plum and the Sparks should be a lot of fun together.

This also means that for the first time in her career, Kelsey Plum gets to have a revenge game. She was the No. 1 overall pick, so there was never a "this team passed on me, let me drop 40 on them" moment. She's always been an Ace (aside from when she was a Silver Star), so there's been no chance to go out and destroy a former team.

Now there is. But when will that be?

When does Kelsey Plum head back to Las Vegas?

The Sparks don't have to wait long to take on the Las Vegas Aces for the first time in 2025, as the two teams will face each other to close out the month of May.

On May 30 at 10:00 p.m. EDT, the Aces will host the Sparks in a nationally televised game that will air on ION.

A primetime opportunity for Plum to take on her former team? As the kids like to say: LET'S GO.

But that isn't the only time these two teams will meet.

In fact, it's the first of four meetings between Plum and her former teammates.

On Wednesday, June 11, CBS Sports Network will air the second game between these teams, which will also be played in Vegas. That game is part of the league's Commissioner's Cup schedule.

Then on Tuesday, July 29, the teams finally meet in Los Angeles. The third meeting of the two teams will air on NBA TV.

Finally, these two teams will close the ceiling against each other on Thursday, Sept. 11. That game will also air on NBA TV.

Will there be playoff stakes heading into the final game? Los Angeles went 8-32 last season, the worst mark in the entire league, so...well...uhh...look: anything can happen in a league where eight of the 13 teams make the playoffs, and Plum has a chance to fundamentally change the trajectory of this Los Angeles Sparks team.

Even if the Sparks aren't a playoff team, getting to see how Plum performs as the top scoring option will be a fascinating subplot to follow all season. Can she maintain her efficiency without A'ja Wilson in the middle to draw the defense in? You'll just have to tune in for some Sparks hoops to find out.