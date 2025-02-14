Kelsey Plum is happy with the Sparks and throwing shade at the Aces
By Levi Dombro
Kelsey Plum had a legendary start to her career with the Las Vegas Aces.
After being drafted first overall by the San Antonio Stars in 2017, Plum was a pioneer and leader as the team moved west to Las Vegas. She was rewarded for her dedication to the franchise, as in her seven healthy seasons she was named to the All-Rookie Team, three All-Star teams, and First-Team All-WNBA in 2022.
Plum was a key contributor when the Aces won back-to-back WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023 but was traded in a stunning blockbuster deal this offseason. Now a member of the Los Angeles Sparks, Plum did not mince words about her former team.
"I've been treated better than I've ever been as a WNBA player," said Plum about her new team in a recent press conference.
Things might be off with the Las Vegas Aces
While the Aces have more amenities than most of the teams in the WNBA and are one of the league's premier organizations, based on her comments, Plum felt like she was not always treated as well as she could have been. Las Vegas had a plethora of talented players and stars to share the spotlight with, most notably A'ja Wilson, a three-time MVP, and Jackie Young, the league's highest-paid player.
It is unfortunate to hear Plum slight her former team after such a successful career with the franchise. She seemingly left in a normal manner, thanking the organization that drafted her, but perhaps there was more to Plum's breakup with the Aces than met the eye.
The Aces and Sparks will meet for the first of their four appearances on May 30 in Las Vegas where emotions should be high for Plum and Aces fans alike.