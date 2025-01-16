Kelvin Banks Jr. 2025 NFL Draft scouting report: Strengths, weaknesses and best fits
Kelvin Banks Jr. is a three-year starter at left tackle for the Texas Longhorns. For his size and compact build, Banks demonstrates good athletic ability. His footwork is quick and disciplined in his pass sets, establishing a solid foundation for his game.
He was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of high school. In 2021, he committed to Texas, choosing them over schools like Alabama, Texas A&M, and Oregon. Banks Jr. was a highly regarded recruit and is now a promising prospect.
In 2024, before the upcoming semi-final playoff matchup, he allowed only one sack, two QB hits, and six hurries in 864 snaps. He also won the 2024 Lombardi Award.
Kelvin Banks Jr. NFL Draft Bio
Measurable Metric
Listed
Height:
6-foot-4
Weight:
320
Class:
Junior
Birthdate:
Mar. 10, 2004
Position:
Offensive Tackle
Style:
Pass Protector
Projected Draft Range:
Top 10
Grade:
First Round
Strengths
Banks Jr. displays good initial quickness in his first 45, vertical, and jump sets during pass protection. In these pass sets, he exhibits good footwork, balance, control, and lateral agility, allowing him to mirror and manage speed rushers and their counter moves.
He also shows good hand timing, keeping his hands up and prepared to counter initial punches effectively. Good anchor against bull and speed-to-power rushes as he demonstrates good hand timing, hand strength, foot quickness, and core strength to anchor and control.
He excels in combo blocks due to his good initial quickness and angle positioning, along with his ability to use the gallop technique for a strong pop upon contact. This skill allows him to effectively release, climb, and wall off linebackers, establishing a quick and firm grip to gain control at the point of attack.
Good down-blocking ability due to his explosion off the snap, combined with strong lower body strength and active feet to displace defenders. Banks is a fluid mover on outside zones and screens, demonstrating the quickness necessary to create running lanes in space.
Weaknesses
He's an adequate base blocker due to his insufficient arm length, which can cause him to lose inside leverage. Defenders often shed blocks quickly due to this. His occasional wide base may lead to losing control and balance and ultimately falling off blocks.
Lacks awareness and reaction to blitzing play side linebackers or stunts, resulting in them creating penetration inside and applying pressure or making the sack.
Summary
There aren't many first-round-caliber offensive tackles, but Banks is one of them. However, he is not worthy of a top 10 pick; he is more suited for the 11-32 range. Overall, Banks is a skilled and experienced pass protector with good athletic ability. He excels at combination blocks and down blocks and can effectively create running lanes in space.
That said, he tends to fall off blocks on longer developing plays and struggles with his ability to sustain blocks consistently on base blocks. He does need development, but his potential at the next level is high.
Kelvin Banks Jr. Potential NFL Draft Fits
Potential 2025 NFL Draft Fits
Chicago Bears
San Francisco 49ers
Miami Dolphins
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams