Ken Griffey Jr., I was not familiar with your game

Last week, on this very website, in this very column space, I created a mock phone call in which Randy Johnson, terrifying lefty intimidator and current Anthrax concert photographer, was mock furious with the Masters for giving his old teammate, Ken Griffey Jr., a credential to shoot the tournament instead of bestowing one upon The Big Unit himself. The conceit was that the old Mariner couldn't fathom that his slugging ex-teammate had the same credibility and artful eye that he did.

It was written in jest, based upon the assumption that, though both players were likely rough equals in the art form, Junior's excess popularity had increased his cache in the industry in recent years, vaulting him ahead of Johnson in the ex-athlete-turned-photog pecking order (even though we all heard about Randy's passion first).

Anyway ... Johnson's great. Fantastic, even. I'm glad that he's getting to do what he wants to do. A curated museum exhibition in Cooperstown is great shakes. But Griffey Jr. captured one of the most iconic images in Masters history following Rory McIlroy's thrilling playoff win, which only lasted one hole before the exaltation kicked in.

Johnson may very well have done the same. Luckily, though, we'll never need to know or care, because Griffey Jr. crafted something just as eternal as his polished and admiring swing over the weekend.

When you think of McIlroy's win, from this point forward, you'll probably think of the photograph of his emotion leaking from his soul as he slumps to the ground and becomes one with the green. That, and the entire tear-filled sequence that followed, was shot by Griffey Jr.. In about five minutes, he produced something iconic enough to overshadow at least four or five of the seasons of the Reds portion of his career.

Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. shot the greatest Rory McIlroy image from Masters (no, seriously)

And, again, I'm sorry: I knew Griffey Jr. was photographing the Masters. But did ANYONE know he was shooting, like, the end part?! The champion approaching the finish line? The agony and the ecstasy? I kind of assumed he'd be snapping tee shots and artful images of Sliders "Scottie Style".

Nope. Griffey Jr. was entrusted with pole position on the moment that will define the life and career of one of the greatest golfers of our generation or any other. And he smashed it like Edgar Martinez attacking a hanging Jack McDowell nothingball into left field, scoring our hero on a mad dash.

Baseball is a laconic game that occasionally explodes with bursts of emotional chaos. Golf is a leisurely, yet taut, walk that never releases until the silent final second. Perhaps Griffey Jr.'s baseball career taught him what to expect when the tension is finally sliced. Whatever inspired his ability to distill raw emotion into evocative still lifes, we can't help but salute the effort (and hope that Johnson is somewhere proudly taking collaborative notes).