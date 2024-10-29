MLB insider who bashed Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. makes a new enemy
Ken Rosenthal has a reputation for making waves with some of MLB’s biggest stars, and he isn’t shy about sharing blunt critiques. As a field reporter since 2005 and senior MLB writer since 2017, Rosenthal has covered everything from the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal to off-field issues surrounding former Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco. Recently, Aaron Judge seems to have caught Rosenthal’s critical eye, much to the dismay of Yankees fans.
In a piece published by The Athletic, Rosenthal expressed sentiments that echo frustrations voiced by many Yankees fans online: Judge has struggled to make consistent contact, his chase rate has been climbing, and his plate discipline appears to be slipping in key postseason moments. But while fans' critiques may fade, Rosenthal’s opinion carries weight across the league, often prompting significant reactions from players and teams alike.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Ken Rosenthal took aim at the Padres and now Aaron Judge this postseason
This isn’t Rosenthal’s first controversial critique. During the National League Divisional Series between the Padres and Dodgers, he sharply criticized San Diego’s Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. for on-field antics that many felt crossed the line. After Machado threw a ball into the Dodgers’ dugout during warmups and fans began hurling objects at Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar, Tatis Jr. seemed to fuel the fire, taunting fans with dance moves. Rosenthal labeled these actions “punkish,” arguing that they showed a lack of respect for the game. Rosenthal even suggested Tatis Jr. was dancing like a peacock. Yes, really.
The Padres responded by banning Rosenthal from their dugout.
Now, Rosenthal has set his sights on Judge, who has yet to shake off postseason struggles. Judge hit just .139 with a .490 OPS across nine games in the 2022 ALCS against the Astros, and this year, he’s posted a similar .140 average with a .733 OPS over 12 games.
As the Yankees face a daunting 0-3 deficit in the World Series, Judge finds himself in the spotlight yet again, this time with Rosenthal's remarks hanging in the air. Perhaps these critiques could light a fire under the Yankees captain as he heads into what could be the final game of his 2024 season.