Kenny Dillingham did what Ryan Day couldn’t in near postgame brawl
A tale of two rivalries. In one game, Michigan planted the flag at midfield after stunning No. 2 ranked Ohio State, ensuing a massive brawl that saw officers douse the melee with pepper spray.
Coaching staff from both teams tried to diffuse the situation, police officers created a human wall trying to separate the two teams. Ryan Day watched from afar, showing no urgency in an emotional situation as things unfolded.
The game wasn’t even five minutes over before Day was off the field after his fourth straight loss to Michigan, this one 13-10.
In the game that followed, Arizona State dragged Arizona up and down the field and they too wanted to stamp the middle of the field. Of course, like Ohio State, Arizona didn’t take too kind to that.
But the fracas didn’t get anywhere close to as bad as the Ohio State-Michigan one. And there’s one reason why.
Kenny Dillingham, ASU’s coach, was at midfield urging his players to get back to the locker room. In fact, he darted all the way from where he was to make sure things didn’t escalate.
It may not seem like much, but it seems clear which coach truly encapsulates what being a leader in that moment means, regardless of the outcome.
For more Rivalry Week content, check out FanSided’s Ultimate Guide to College Football Rivalries, an in-depth and interactive look at the deep traditions, rich history, iconic venues and memorable moments of college football’s biggest rivalries.
Ryan Day being clueless to Ohio State-Michigan brawl is everything wrong with the Buckeyes right now
Why Day didn’t try to break up the post-game fight that ensued will forever remain a mystery. But how he reacted in the moment and how Dillingham reacted in that moment is a testament to a coach who cares.
Day didn’t try to break anything up. He didn’t try to diffuse the situation, he didn’t even attempt to hold anybody back. Instead, he watched as the dumpster fire Ohio State displayed in the 60 minutes prior had gasoline poured on it.
It’s inexcusable for a coach, win or loss, to simply let his team turn their anger and frustration into fighting after the game. Sure, Michigan shouldn’t have planted the flag in the middle of the stadium.
But the proper response isn’t letting the teams fight. The proper response is what Dillingham did. Without hesitation, he jumped in to direct his players back to the locker room. Even though his team won, he still made an effort.
Day just stood back, almost encouraging what will overshadow Michigan’s fourth-straight win over Ohio State. It’s probably one of the many things he can learn from Dillingham, along with winning in rivalry games.