Kenny Pickett tried and failed not to make it awkward with Steelers at the Super Bowl
By Mark Powell
Philadelphia Eagles QB Kenny Pickett will (ideally) not take a snap on Sunday night, as Jalen Hurts is slated to start. Hurts has dealt with injuries this season, but wasn't listed on the official injury report as of Wednesday.
Pickett is a former first-round pick in his own right, but was a clear reach at the time for the Steelers. Pittsburgh took a chance on a local product with a third-round grade with the hope he could be the heir-apparent to Ben Roethlisberger. Looking back, it was always unrealistic.
When the Steelers signed Russell Wilson this past summer, Pickett reportedly wanted some assurance he'd receive starter reps in practice. Mike Tomlin could not provide him with that guarantee, so Pickett reportedly requested out.
Kenny Pickett didn't take a shot at the Steelers, but some fans perceived it that way
Since leaving Pittsburgh, Pickett has had nothing but kind things to say about the fanbase and city. Every now and then, though, he drops a hint that there's still some unfinished business between he and the Steelers.
"There’s ups and downs, like a lot of guys have around the league,"Pickett told Steelers Now's Alan Saunders."I’m grateful for all the people I’ve met [in Pittsburgh]. I wish it would have ended differently, but I’m here now, and I’m really excited to be at this game."
Okay, we're off to a good start. Pickett easily could've taken the bait and thrown the Steelers under the bus, but he kept his cool during Super Bowl media week.
"Every place does it differently, but the ultimate goal is to be here [at the Super Bowl]," Pickett said. "There’s different ways to get here. I think this team, this franchise, has a really good plan on trying to get here. Seeing the way guys show up to work every day, there’s really no distractions. Guys are locked in, and there’s no secret as to why we’re here. We’ve got good players that show up to work."
And there we have it. What Pickett said is innocent enough, but he admitted life is different with the Eagles and in Pittsburgh, and (whether he meant to or not) made one scenario sound better than the other. Tomlin runs a tight ship, but he does not always succeed in keeping the Steelers distractions in-house. Whether that is what Pickett is referring to we'll never know, but Pittsburgh fans took that comment and ran.