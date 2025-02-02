Kenny Pickett could finally guide Steelers into their QB future without being on the team
By Jack Posey
With the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select Kenny Pickett. The hometown kid from Pitt was the first quarterback selected as part of a weak quarterback class. As part of two poor offensive years with 4,474 yards with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, the Steelers quickly ushered him and a third-round pick out of the building the following offseason in a trade him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round and two seventh-round selections. Now, the Steelers could use the selection of Pickett to inform their future decisions.
The Steelers are likely to end up in a similar draft position they were three years ago when they selected Pickett, due to being a Wild Card round casualty when they lost 28-14 to the Baltimore Ravens.
With a weak quarterback class, besides future top-ten picks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, the Steelers will likely have to take a shot on a relatively unknown talent if they choose to draft a franchise quarterback.
The Steelers would welcome Russell Wilson or Justin Fields back
Steelers owner Art Rooney II has stated they will most likely re-sign one of the two quarterbacks on their roster: Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Both are set to be free agents. Rooney has also said that age will be a factor in their decision. The 35-year-old Wilson snuck into the Pro Bowl as an alternate for Josh Allen for his tenth career selection. He has expressed his interest in returning.
Fields is set to turn 25 this offseason. He went 4-2 after Wilson injured his calf during last season's training camp.
The Steelers could decide after just one year to completely change the faces in their quarterback room after they added both Fields and Wilson last year, but they also did that in 2024. Will they learn from the tragedy that was Kenny Pickett and embrace the bridge or take a chance on someone in this year's class?
I'd recommend the former, as this season's draft class is lacking to say the least.