Keon Coleman didn’t hold back on his rocky rookie season with Bills

Keon Coleman was blunt about how his rookie season went with the Buffalo Bills. Despite being the second-leading receiver on the team and one of two players with over 500 receiving yards, despite having the reigning MVP throwing to him and despite the fact that he’s just a rookie, he’s setting lofty expectations for himself. When you’re up against players like Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, it’s good to hold yourself to a higher standard.

“When that (expletive) trash, you got to be better,” Coleman said, evaluating his rookie season, per NFL.com.

Coleman’s candid response is proof the Bills made the right decision in trading back and taking him with the first pick in the second round of the 2024 draft. It’s also why he’s on the shortlist of players destined for a breakout season. He’s coming into 2025 with an edge and ready to prove he’s a No. 1 option on a team where they need just that.

Keon Coleman’s frank response to his rookie season is proof the Buffalo Bills drafted the right guy

While Coleman isn’t thrilled with his numbers and performance, despite missing four games, he was a solid target for Allen last season. According to NFL.com, he averaged nearly 20 yards per reception, which isn’t something to overlook. Coleman showed signs that he can be a top receiver in the NFL. His new attitude is proof he will be.

When the Bills traded Stefon Diggs, they needed a No. 1 target. Last year, they were a receiver by committee type of team. While they did get 821 receiving yards from Khalil Shakir and 556 from Coleman, they didn’t have any other receiver eclipse 500 receiving yards.

Allen was able to lead a team of role skill players and youngsters to the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs and almost took them down. Next year, they’ll need a certified playmaker to step up as the primary target for Allen. When the Bills drafted Coleman, they fully expected him to develop into that player.

He can be that player and he’s showing he will be that player this year. It’s a sign the Bills got the right guy. It’s hard to predict if a player will grow to their full potential or not. Coleman is showing his ceiling is still high and he can work his way to being one of the top receivers in the NFL.

This season won’t be (expletive), to use Coleman’s words. If he stays healthy, he should be a player that garners a lot of attention and show the Bills were right believe in him.