Is Keon Coleman playing today? Bills Week 13 injury update and fantasy replacements
The Buffalo Bills have a massive opportunity at hand in Week 13 as they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. With a win and a little help, the Bills can clinch the AFC East title this week. Unfortunately, they might be quite shorthanded in trying to do so, most notably with rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman's status in question.
Coleman suffered a wrist injury in Week 9, late in the win over the rival Dolphins. He has missed the two games since but, with Buffalo coming off its bye week, there was some optimism that the talented young pass-catcher could return to the lineup. However, that's still not a certainty heading into the primetime matchup.
Will Coleman be able to play, though? Here's what we know about the latest Bills injury update and whether or not Josh Allen will have one of his top targets on the field, especially with Dalton Kincaid ruled out.
Is Keon Coleman playing today against the 49ers?
Keon Coleman is listed as questionable, officially, for the Bills as they take on the 49ers in Week 13 for Sunday Night Football. It does seem like there is some optimism, however, that he will be able to return to action coming off the team's bye week.
The biggest tell right now for Coleman is that Buffalo did not elevate a wide receiver to the active 53-man roster to end the week. Had the rookie been trending toward not playing, that's a move we would've expected to see. Thus, even if it's not a guarantee, that's some writing on the wall that the Bills believe Coleman can give it a go.
But just in case that's not correct, you should be prepared in your fantasy football leagues if you're banking on starting Coleman, especially with him playing in unadvantageous primetime.
Keon Coleman fantasy replacements for Week 13
Coleman and the Bills playing on Sunday Night Football doesn't leave a ton of leeway in terms of fantasy managers finding replacements. However, there are a few intriguing options to consider if you were banking on having the rookie receiver starting in your lineup and he isn't able to play with the wrist injury.
Player
Matchup
ESPN Rostership
Curtis Samuel (Bills)
vs. 49ers
9.9%
DeVaughn Vele (Broncos)
vs. Browns
5.7%
Elijah Moore (Browns)
vs. Broncos
12.6%
Samuel should be the most obvious add if Coleman can't play. Before the Bills bye when Coleman was out, Samuel played a big role in the offense, seeing six targets while catching five of them for 58 yards and a touchdown. That was good for 14.3 fantasy points. While his season as a whole is underwhelming, his role without Coleman on the field is enticing for managers to consider.
Quietly as the Broncos offense has started to really get humming, DeVaughn Vele is emerging. His last three weeks have resulted in 11.9, 8.6 and 11.0 fantasy points, respectively, and he's coming off a Week 12 performance when Bo Nix targeted him a season-high nine times. He's been a good target all year, getting at least three in every game he's played in 2024. But with the offense as a whole looking better, his upside has grown quite noticeably.
Elijah Moore might be risky but worth said risk. Cedric Tillman is questionable for the Browns' Monday night game as he tries to clear concussion protocol and, while Jerry Jeudy has been dominant, Moore has been targeted a pretty eye-popping amount. He's averaged eight targets per game over his last five outings and Jameis Winston appears to trust him. Moore could be worthwhile regardless but could pop hugely if Tillman can't go.