Kevin Durant is the 'dream target' for the West contender nobody is talking about
By Austin Owens
At this point in the season, it is obviously too early to determine the NBA playoff picture, however, we have seen flashes of certain teams giving signs of them becoming serious contenders.
Before the trade deadline on Feb. 6, there could be some surprise teams making moves to try and improve their squad to make a serious postseason run. One of these teams could be eyeing a superstar that no one would suspect at this point according to an NBA Insider.
Kevin Durant to the Rockets?
With the Cleveland Cavaliers beginning the season with a stunning 15-0 record, there have been several other teams that have performed well but have stayed out of the spotlight. The Houston Rockets are one of those teams.
Through their first 14 games, the Rockets are 10-4 and have had a high level of success with a non-traditional roster. This is a team that seems to be loaded with players who fit into their roles nicely but have no true superstar.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, current Suns forward Kevin Durant could be a “dream trade target” for the Houston Rockets this season. Pairing Durant with veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks could become a problem for opponents. Take into consideration that Jalen Green is averaging 19.6 points per game, Durant’s addition could make this a high-powered offense quickly.
Of course, the major two concerns in this situation are what the Rockets would have to give up to acquire Durant and how Kevin Durant would fit in with the team culture. Durant is under contract until the 2026-27 season. With the Suns (9-5) having that much control, it is hard to imagine they would part ways with Kevin Durant who is averaging 27.6 points per game and 6.6 rebounds.
Given the history of Durant going from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors to the Brooklyn Nets and now to the Phoenix Suns, you can’t help but question what he would bring to a locker room. Sure, he is a proven superstar in this league, however, if Durant was a suspect to potentially ruin team chemistry, it could deter the Suns from offering a package for Durant.