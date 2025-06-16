Kevin Durant is stubbornly dismissing his best chance for one last ring

As the Phoenix Suns explore Kevin Durant trade scenarios, the superstar forward has made his wishlist of landing spots quite clear. Fascinatingly and (presumably uncoincidentally), those three clubs have one thing in common: No state income taxes.

Durant has reportedly narrowed down his preferred teams to the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. As a former Texas Longhorn, the Lone Star State connection can't be overlooked. Nonetheless, the 15-time All-Star is notably extension-eligible and ostensibly wants to maximize the earnings of what could be a final payday.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have been highly linked to Durant dating back to the 2025 trade deadline, are seemingly out of the running. Perhaps to no fault of their own, other than geographical and legal misfortunes. Regardless, ESPN's Shams Charania firmly stated that KD has no interest in joining the back-to-back Western Conference runner-ups.

Shams: "I'm told Kevin Durant has no desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves"



No KD-Ant duo anymore pic.twitter.com/4SxnaO3LLc — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 16, 2025

Kevin Durant strangely has 'no desire' to join Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves

It's hard to get more straightforward than that, but the question becomes: why?

Minnesota was among the suitors Charania said were "in focus" only days before effectively eliminating them from the Durant sweepstakes. What changed? Timberwolves organizational centerpiece Anthony Edwards' affinity for the future Hall of Famer is well-chronicled, and the respect is mutual.

Moreover, Durant and Edwards gave us a glimpse of what they can do together on a global stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics. They were two of the top scorers on a gold-medal winning Team USA squad that is arguably the best basketball unit ever assembled. Not to mention, the Timberwolves have been a few games away from the Finals in consecutive campaigns. How can Minnesota suddenly not be an option?

Why is Kevin Durant overlooking the Timberwolves amid trade buzz?

Cold, hard cash. Durant's seemingly prioritizing money and non-hoops factors over championship contention, otherwise, the Heat wouldn't even be mentioned. Frankly, it's hard to knock him, given the capitalistic world we live in. But Miami? Seriously? The former MVP may as well tell us he's content collecting checks to live in beautiful South Beach before riding off into the sunset.

Yet, trying to squeeze out every dollar from what may be his last NBA contract could cost Durant another chance at a ring. San Antonio and Houston would vault into contention with him, but Minnesota is already there; he could be the missing piece. Turning 37 in September, time is of the essence if KD wants to secure title No. 1 without Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.