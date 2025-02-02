Kevin Durant knows someone he's close to could be next after Luka Doncic trade
Saturday night’s stunning trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis sent shockwaves through the NBA. Players, fans, and analysts alike were left in disbelief, reacting to what might be one of the most shocking midseason trades in professional sports history.
Among those caught off guard? Kevin Durant, who had a strong reaction when asked about the blockbuster deal.
"Insane. I would’ve never thought Luka Doncic gets traded at this age, midseason. The NBA’s a wild place," Durant said postgame. "If he can get traded, anyone’s up for grabs."
Durant found out about the trade while checking his phone on the bench during the Phoenix Suns’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers. No stranger to changing teams himself — having played for four franchises — Durant’s comment comes at a time when trade rumors are intensifying across the league, including speculation about his own teammate, Bradley Beal.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Could Suns trading Bradley Beal be the next big move?
Beal’s future in Phoenix is looking uncertain, with recent reports linking him to potential trades for Zach LaVine or Jimmy Butler. Though Beal holds a no-trade clause, which gives him control over his next move, Durant pointed out the double standard between players and organizations when it comes to loyalty.
"Players are held to a different standard—loyalty and commitment to a program. But organizations don’t get held to that same standard," Durant said. "Every other team might get confidence to say, ‘F*** it, I’ll trade a few of my top players if this ain’t working.’ This has got to be the biggest trade since I’ve been in the league or watching."
It’s no secret that Beal has underperformed this season. Once again struggling with injuries, he’s been moved to the bench — a shocking turn for a three-time All-Star earning $50.2 million this season. Averaging just 16.9 points per game — his lowest in a decade — Beal hasn’t had the impact Phoenix expected when they formed their "Big Three."
With the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching, Suns GM James Jones may have a tough decision to make. Will Beal remain in Phoenix, or could Durant’s comments foreshadow another massive shake-up in the NBA?