Kevin Durant feeds into NBA trade rumors two days after literally playing 46 minutes
By Lior Lampert
After logging nearly 46 minutes of action in his latest appearance, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the team's upcoming contest.
Durant will be unavailable for Phoenix's meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder due to ankle soreness, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Typically, this wouldn't garner significant attention. But it's especially noteworthy amid speculation surrounding the 15-time All-Star's future with the Suns and on the eve of the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline.
While they aren't the sole documented suitors, Durant has been heavily linked to the Golden State Warriors. Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro notes the connection to the Bay Area has "taken on a life of its own" recently. Nonetheless, reporting regarding the situation has been scattered, though the injury update only adds fuel to the fire.
Phoenix's struggles and failed pursuit of Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler have put Durant's status with the organization in limbo. Oddly enough, the set of events has caused the Suns to consider moving the latter to acquire the former, rather than pairing the two.
Moreover, Howard Beck of The Ringer cited a growing belief around the Association that Durant will get dealt, though the landing spot remains "unclear." Multiple respected media members and outlets have shed light on the matter, and signs keep pointing toward the Suns making a drastic midseason decision.
Conversely, Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Scoop B Radio disclosed that Suns owner Mat Ishbia "assured" Durant he'll be sticking around in Phoenix. Despite interest from the Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards, a compelling offer ostensibly hasn't materialized (yet).
Only time will tell how things unravel in Phoenix between Durant and the Suns. Fortunately, we won't have to wait long, since the cutoff point to facilitate a swap is 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 6. However, the 36-year-old not suiting up for the game against the Thunder only builds up the anticipation.