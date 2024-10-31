Kevin Durant doesn't think he'll get a statue, and he's probably right
NBA statues are rare honors, awarded to only a handful of legends who left an indelible mark on their franchises. Players like Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Dirk Nowitzki not only won championships but also gave fans unforgettable memories.
Recently, Dwyane Wade joined these icons with a statue outside Miami’s Kaseya Center after 15 seasons and three championships with the Heat. However, fans had mixed reactions to the statue's likeness. Reflecting on the honor, Wade named three players he believes should be next: Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and…Kevin Durant.
“I highly doubt I’ll get a statue of me,” Durant responded when asked about Wade's comment. “I appreciate the love though. That’s enough for me.”
Which team will want to claim Kevin Durant?
While Durant seems doubtful, his contributions to the NBA are undeniable. He spent nine seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, earning seven All-Star appearances, the 2008 Rookie of the Year, and the 2014 MVP. Though he led the Thunder to the Finals, his departure in 2016 left a sour taste for fans after he joined the Golden State Warriors — a team that had just defeated OKC after overcoming a 3-1 deficit in the Western Conference Finals.
With the Warriors, Durant earned two championships and two Finals MVPs over three seasons. He then joined the Brooklyn Nets, teaming up with Kyrie Irving and James Harden. While Durant averaged 29.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks with Brooklyn, the team’s championship aspirations never materialized. He ultimately moved to the Phoenix Suns, yet the shadow of his Warriors success still lingers, as some fans view his achievements as reliant on a strong supporting cast.
Not all NBA statues celebrate champions; legends like Karl Malone, John Stockton, Elgin Baylor, and Dominique Wilkins have been immortalized for their loyalty to a single franchise. If Durant were to return to Oklahoma City and lead the Thunder to their first championship, his legacy might come full circle, opening the door to a future where he is welcomed back and celebrated.