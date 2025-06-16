How a Kevin Durant trade would flip the NBA Draft lottery on its head

The NBA Draft is coming up next week, and there is already a ton of potential for chaos in the proceedings. One big domino that could add even more drama to the mix is a trade involving superstar Kevin Durant, who has recently listed the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs among his preferred destinations for a potential deal.

ESPN's Shams Charania noted that Durant has indicated those teams, along with the Miami Heat, are the only teams he is willing to sign a contract extension with. While the Heat's first round pick sits at No. 20 overall, things could get interesting if either Houston or San Antonio decides to throw one of their lottery picks in the mix.

How a Kevin Durant deal could shake up the NBA lottery

In a relatively strong draft class it would benefit Phoenix immensely to land a lottery pick, allowing them to add an intriguing young player alongside Devin Booker as they look to reload on the fly. Houston made the postseason but holds the No. 10 pick via a deal with Brooklyn, a pick that originally belonged to the Suns, so getting that asset back would be valuable for Phoenix.



The more intriguing scenario comes from San Antonio, which won the No. 2 pick in the lottery and also holds No. 14 from the Hawks. The 14th pick would allow the Suns to add a potential rotation player, but the pie-in-the-sky scenario would be creating enough of a bidding war that the Spurs are willing to part with No. 2 to ensure Durant plays alongside Victor Wembenyama, De'Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.



Most experts have pegged Dylan Harper as the pick for San Antonio at 2 but his fit on the roster may be an awkward one as he would have to come off the bench behind two potential long-term fixtures. Using the No. 2 pick as a kingmaker to land Durant would create the kind of drama the NBA loves on draft night and make it hard for anyone else to top a Spurs' offer for Durant, who could add some massive star power to one of the league's ascending young teams.



If a Durant deal is completed on draft night, there will surely be a 2025 lottery pick changing hands in the trade. While the No. 2 pick being in play would be the chaos scenario, either No. 10 or No. 14 ending up with Phoenix could lead to some significant intrigue as the night progresses.