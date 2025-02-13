Kevin Love calls out LeBron James for shift in tone with Luka Doncic
By Criss Partee
LeBron James seems to have a lot in common with former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, as it seems the former loves putting his foot in his mouth. This stems from a social media post where James is quoted giving newly christened Laker, Luka Doncic, some encouraging words.
LeBron James: “Luka, be your f***ing self. Don’t fit in, fit the f*** out.”
One of James’ former teammates is calling The King out over this. Kevin Love, currently playing out his NBA days in Miami, took to social media (or the person who runs his social pages) to throw a little shade LeBron’s way over his words of encouragement toward Luka.
Kevin Love threw a little shade at LeBron James
LeBron James 2015: “Stop trying to find a way to FIT-OUT and just FIT-IN. Be part of something special! Just my thoughts”
In the second photo in the ‘X’ post above, there is a shot of comments James posted 10 years ago, in Feb. 2015. If you’ll recall, Love was once traded to a James-led Cleveland Cavs squad after a stellar start to his career in Minnesota. No, K-Love was not Doncic or even the same type of player but before becoming the third wheel with LeBron’s Cavs, Love was a guy who’d averaged a double-double the previous five years with the T-Wolves.
Love had a season where he posted 26 points and 13 rebounds per game. In another one, he averaged 26 and 12, then a 20 and 15 campaign. He was already a three-time All-Star before being shipped to Cleveland and a two-time All-NBA second-team selection. The comparison with Luka may not be quite the same but Love was no slouch early in his career. He was actually quite the beast.
Obviously, James' tune has changed a bit over the years and sure he saved Love from a career of mediocrity in Minnesota from a team aspect. Love was able to be part of a team that went to four consecutive NBA Finals, winning one. However, the way he was forced to change his game to accommodate LeBron as opposed to James’ message to Doncic is the message here. Oh my, how times have changed. Even James knows his days are numbered. Not only in Los Angeles but in the Association overall.