Kevin Stefanski’s new Browns responsibility offers few guarantees to Deshaun Watson
Kevin Stefanski is back to calling plays. For what it’s worth, the Cleveland Browns’ struggles this season had little to do with who the play caller was. That said, with the team announcing Tommy Rees was getting promoted to offensive coordinator, it makes sense Stefanski would resume calling the plays.
He added in an ESPN story that he “reserves the right to change his mind," which could mean he plans on giving Rees play calling duties at some point. Or it means absolutely nothing. While the Browns’ struggles offensively weren’t a direct result of who the play caller was, the Browns regressed in 2024.
A lot of that is the result of who the quarterback was and not who the playcaller was. With Deshaun Watson, for some reason Stefanski can’t quite figure out how to get the most out of the former Pro Bowler.
With Stefanski taking more control over the offense again, it means the team is probably moving further from Watson. Watson’s latest re-injury of his Achilles suggests who may not be part of the 2025 offense hardly at all.
Kevin Stefanski’s new Browns responsibility offers few guarantees to Deshaun Watson
The Watson era in Cleveland has been disappointing and that’s probably putting it lightly. He’s played in just 19 games in three seasons after receiving a fully guaranteed, five-year contract worth $230 million.
He hasn’t played a full season since arriving in Cleveland and each season has brought a different chapter to the drama that is Watson. Because of that, it’s clear Cleveland’s patience with him is wearing thin.
Now that Stefanski is back to calling plays, that pretty much solidifies Watson is one foot out of the door in Cleveland. Stefanski has been able to get more out of every veteran backup that’s played in Watson’s absence, than Watson himself in this offense.
For some reason, Stefanski can’t figure out how to get Watson back to his old form. But he can yank Joe Flacco off his couch and earn him another year in the NFL. He can take Jameis Winston and revive a team that needed a spark.
Watson deserves a lot of criticism for how he’s played. He demanded to get paid top dollar and has basically robbed the Haslams and the Browns. He’s been the least efficient quarterback in the league in just about every year he’s been in Cleveland.
That’s the frustrating thing about the Browns over the last three seasons. Myles Garrett didn’t explicitly say it, but he’s over the Watson fiasco. Now that Stefanski is back to calling the shots, if the new quarterback comes in and succeeds, it will be the final straw for Watson.
He probably won’t play another snap for the Browns, collect his check and be the league’s biggest failure after a career that had so much promise before his off-the-field lawsuits.