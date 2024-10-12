Kiké Hernández made sure mic was on before dropping NSFW declaration about Dodgers
Normally, when a person with a microphone in front of their mouth asks, "Are we live?" they censor what might really be going through their mind. Not Kiké Hernandez. Not after his Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Padres to advance to the NLCS.
The Dodgers utility man hit one of two home runs that powered Los Angeles to a win in Game 5 of the NLDS. When FOX pulled him aside for an interview while still basking in the glow of victory, they certainly didn't expect him to drop a very on-purpose F-bomb.
"What is different about this particular team?" Ken Rosenthal asked.
"Are we live?" Hernandez asked after a long pause. He was told yes and immediately got to it.
"The fact that we don't give a f***."
The impish smile he fixed on Rosenthal after that tells us he knew exactly what he'd done there. Censors be damned!
Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal got the middle name treatment from his mom on Twitter after cameras captured him saying, "Shut the f*** up," when he got out of an inning on a double play.
We can only wonder what Hernández's mom wants to post on Twitter right now.
This is Hernández's second stint with the Dodgers after two and a half seasons with the Red Sox. He was 28 years old when LA won the World Series in front of an empty stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's now one of the old heads in Blue at 32.
One of the best parts of getting older is getting better at identifying what matters and, critically, what doesn't. Hernández sounds like someone who understands that all the noise of a rivalry series with the Padres was just that: noise. What matters is how you play in the key moments and Hernández definitely made sure he was on the right side of that.
The best part for all of us? The Los Angeles "Don't give a f***" Dodgers are going to play the New York "OMG we're playing with house money" Mets in the NLCS. It should be fun.