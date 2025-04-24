Kirk Cousins can only blame himself if he’s stranded in Atlanta

After signing a lucrative four-year, $180-million contract in March 2024, Kirk Cousins' tenure with the Atlanta Falcons has been tumultuous. After he signed with the Falcons, they drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall in last year's draft. Despite starting 6-3, the team floundered in the second half with a 2-6 record, and Cousins was benched after a Week 15 loss to the New York Giants as his poor performance finally caught up to him.

Now, Cousins wants another opportunity to start and wants to leave the Atlanta Falcons. Reportedly, he does not want to go to a team that has either a young quarterback or could draft a quarterback this week. He already went through last year and wants to avoid it. As the NFL Draft begins on Thursday, Cousins could face a reality check for the second consecutive season.

Kirk Cousins could face a harsh reality this week during the NFL Draft

When Cousins signed, the Falcons gave him $90 million guaranteed, with a $10 million roster bonus if he was still on the team after Mar. 17, which he received. Also, he has a no-trade clause, making him an expensive backup unless he is dealt this week. The Athletic's Diana Russini wrote that the Browns, Steelers, and possibly Vikings could be involved in Cousins' trade, and it could happen on Saturday when all the top players are selected.

Still, the teams she mentioned interested in Cousins in her column could break his heart. The Vikings already drafted J.J. McCarthy last year, while both the Browns are the Steelers are linked to young quarterbacks in this year's draft, such as Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, and even Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

If they are still available, there is a strong chance teams will trade back into the first round and draft them. That means they no longer need Cousins, because he would be against any team with a young quarterback. The teams will always draft a young quarterback to sit behind their starter and develop if their starting quarterback is starting to decline because of age and injuries. Cousins is no longer considered a sure-fire NFL starting quarterback with any team after last year's performance.

If Cousins is still with the Falcons after the draft ends, he needs to accept the harsh reality that he is seen as an expensive backup in Atlanta, or he will be benched whenever his performance drops off no matter where he goes. As many college prospects await to hear their name called, Cousins might be anxiously awaiting his fate during the draft, too.