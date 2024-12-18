Kirk Cousins contract: What would it cost the Falcons to cut benched QB?
By Kinnu Singh
Just a few weeks ago, the Atlanta Falcons seemed poised to win the NFC South title for the first time since the 2016 season, which ended with a historic collapse in Super Bowl LI. This season, the Falcons didn’t even bother waiting that long to fall apart.
Atlanta held a 6-3 record through Week 9, and their divisional sweep over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave the team a comfortable lead over the second half of the season. After four consecutive losses, that lead evaporated. The Falcons improved to a 7-7 record after their win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but the offensive woes led the team to bench quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday.
The Falcons will turn to rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Penix was expected to develop in a backup role, but that development will have to be expedited as he takes over the starting role for the remainder of the season.
Falcons will have to pay to part ways with Kirk Cousins
When the Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal in free agency, they didn’t envision sending him to the bench after just 14 games. Atlanta will have to figure out how to part ways with the veteran quarterback — and it won’t be cheap.
Releasing Cousins after the 2024 season with a post-June 1 designation would result in a dead cap hit of $65 million over the next two seasons, per OverTheCap. The Falcons would have $40 million in dead money for the 2025 season and $25 million in dead money for the 2026 season.
Atlanta could minimize the dead cap hit if they trade Cousins. Since the acquiring team would be responsible for his base salary of $27.5 million, the Falcons would be left with a dead cap charge of just $37.5 million.
Working out a trade won’t be easy, however. The 36-year-old quarterback won’t attract many suitors after his performance this season. His age, contract and recent Achilles injury are bound to raise concerns as well. Atlanta would also have to find a mutually beneficial destination — Cousins’ contract includes a no-trade clause, which means he can turn down any trade that he doesn’t find ideal.
It’s unlikely Cousins will be willing to spend the final years of his career on the bench, so the team will have to figure something out in the coming months.