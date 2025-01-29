Kirk Cousins has everything to do with Eagles and Chiefs Super Bowl chances
By Austen Bundy
Well, if you're football fan who hates the matchup being served up at Super Bowl LIX then I have good news. You don't even have to watch the game on Feb. 9 because the outcome has already been determined.
No, this isn't another conspiracy theory rant over the Kansas City Chiefs being benefited by the referees or the NFL wanting to appease Taylor Swift fans for a second consecutive year. However, I would like to congratulate the Chiefs on their historic three-peat.
Why am I so confident about that? Well, it's simple — Kirk Cousins told me. No, he didn't personally leak the script to me but he certainly had a hand in its writing and has been for quite some time now. I'm talking about the "Cousins Curse," of course.
Kirk Cousins has already decided who will win Super Bowl LIX between the Eagles and Chiefs
Since the 2016 season, every team that has lost to Kirk Cousins in the regular season and qualified for the playoffs has never won the Super Bowl. That's 10 different franchises in nine seasons.
So, if you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan then you already know your team's fate in New Orleans. The Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons edged out the Eagles 22-21 in Week 2 and practically eliminated them from the jump this season. That is, unless the curse will be lifted finally.
Despite the historic streak (can also be read coincidence), Philadelphia still has hope that it can end the Chiefs dynasty. In fact, the NFC East has a history of doing so in Super Bowls anyways. Most notably, the New York Giants prevented the New England Patriots from adding two more Lombardis to their already bulging trophy case.
The Eagles also stopped Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in the franchise's only Super Bowl victory but came up short against Patrick Mahomes and their former head coach Andy Reid two years ago in Super Bowl LVII. Some trend is going to give in less than two weeks but if history is any indication, you might as well place your Chiefs money line wagers now.