The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, leaving excitement, hope, and disappointment in its wake. But for Kirk Cousins, the NFL Draft over the last two seasons has been nothing short of a nightmare. Last year, he was dumbfounded as the Atlanta Falcons drafted Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., with the eighth-overall pick just after he signed a lucrative four-year, $180 million contract, which included a no-trade clause.

After a 6-3 start, Cousins' season spiraled downward, culminating in a five-game stretch where he threw just one touchdown against nine interceptions. This led to his benching in favor of Michael Penix Jr., signaling the beginning of the end for Cousins in Atlanta.

He seeks an opportunity to start again. But as teams scrambled to secure their future quarterbacks, Cousins found his potential landing spots dwindling, making him one of the biggest losers of this year's draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft further complicated Kirk Cousins situation

Cousins already stated before the draft that he does not want to go to a team that already has a young quarterback or could draft a quarterback in this year's draft. But teams that were once seen as potential landing spots for him opted to draft young talent instead. The Cleveland Browns selected two quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked Will Howard, and the New Orleans Saints stunned the NFL world by drafting Tyler Shough in the second round over Sanders.

Even his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, is not interested in a reunion after they drafted J.J. McCarthy last season. The Vikings also traded for Sam Howell. Cousins pride was badly bruised over the weekend as teams prioritized younger, more dynamic quarterbacks over seasoned veterans like Cousins, whose best days may be behind him.

The only hope left for Cousins now is that if talks between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers break down. If Rodgers decides to retire for good, the Steelers will save him before the season starts. Right now, the Steelers' quarterback room consists of Mason Rudolph, Skyler Thompson, and the rookie Will Howard. It is why they are eagerly awaiting to hear back from Rodgers.

With the 2025 NFL Draft in the record books, Cousins now eagerly awaits Rodgers' decision, which will impact his NFL future.