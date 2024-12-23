Kirk Cousins made himself even more money on the Falcons bench this weekend
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Giants on Sunday, 34-7, and then got some help from the Dallas Cowboys in their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Falcons control their own destiny with just two games remaining and a rookie quarterback at the helm.
The Falcons made a quarterback change late in the season, moving on from the high-priced Kirk Cousins in favor of Penix Jr. While one can rightly question the Falcons decision-making this past offseason – when they signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract – this is precisely why they drafted Penix Jr. Cousins hasn't looked like his old self since coming back from a season-ending injury suffered in 2023.
Rather than sulk in a corner, Cousins has instead taken the change in stride. I mean, he's going to get paid either way, right? In the week since Cousins public benching, he's been a mentor and then some for Penix Jr.
“Kirk has been great all week,” Penix told reporters. “He’s a great leader, a great teammate. We talk all the time, coming up to the sidelines he’d always ask me what I saw and he continued to encourage me throughout the whole game.”
Kirk Cousins has been a great influence on Falcons rookie QB Michael Penix Jr.
Starting quarterback or not, Cousins is a team captain and signed up for his role no matter what. Surely he did not expect to be benched in his first season with the Falcons, but Raheem Morris was left with little choice after Cousins had a one touchdown, nine interception stretch towards the end of the season.
The good news for Cousins is that the Falcons are likely to cut him loose this offseason and pay him all he's owed (the guaranteed money, of course). In doing so, Cousins can sign with another contender in need of a quarterback for cheap. Around here, we call that the Russell Wilson plan.
Long term, Cousins days as a proven starting quarterback are behind him. However, his recent experience backing up and grooming a young Penix Jr. may help extend his career. Cousins and his agent belong in the Hall of Finance for a reason, and even at his very worst the 36-year-old is a dependable backup young quarterbacks can learn from.
It's easy to see the immediate downside of Cousins getting benched. Yet, Cousins knee obviously hasn't fully-healed, and getting more time to rest isn't a bad thing. That time can now be afforded as Penix Jr. takes over.