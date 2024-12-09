Kirk Cousins reflecting on Sam Darnold's Vikings success is painfully awkward
By John Buhler
The Atlanta Falcons have a Kirk Cousins problem. After playing well at times during the first two months of the season, the 30-something veteran quarterback has devolved into a pumpkin post-Halloween. Atlanta has lost four games in a row, completely squandering away its lead it had over a team it already swept this season in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for NFC South divisional supremacy.
While it was always going to be hard for the Falcons to play above their weight class at the heavily-favored Minnesota Vikings, more self-inflicted nonsense in all three phases culminated in Atlanta getting embarrassed in Cousins' homecoming to Minneapolis. Raheem Morris was once again out-coached and once again, Cousins was outplayed by his quarterbacking counterpart on Sunday.
In a bit of an awkward moment, Cousins did praise his successor Sam Darnold for his great game.
"Sam has played great. He did a great job today. I'm happy for him and the way he's playing."
Darnold is finally playing like the quarterback we thought he could have been coming out of USC way back in 2018. He is still on the good side of 30 and will have opportunities to be a starting quarterback elsewhere next year. All signs point to Minnesota pivoting to injured rookie J.J. McCarthy next season. Atlanta could conceivably turn to a rookie in Michael Penix Jr. as soon as this weekend.
The Falcons must win three of their final four games to have any realistic shot at making the playoffs.
Kirk Cousins will be a reason Atlanta Falcons may not make the playoffs
I have followed this team my entire life. While there are things that I really like about this team, there are so many others that need to be rectified when it comes to Atlanta ever becoming a serious playoff contender in the NFC again. I understand that 2025 was always going to be the year this team got over the top with its core, but I would have thought this team would have been ahead of schedule.
Zac Robinson's play calling has improved. Over the last two weeks, Atlanta finally has a pass rush. Drake London and Bijan Robinson are becoming offensive stars in this league. The linebacking corps plays its heart out on every possession. Those are all attributes of a winning team. Unfortunately, there is still so much to be done at other key spots within both the roster and on the coaching staff.
Quarterback play needs to be better. Morris needs to take a quantum leap as an NFL head coach. Jimmy Lake is either helping the defensive line or hurting the secondary or both. I honestly cannot tell. The offensive line holds more than a pair of suspenders trying to keep one's trousers up. Kyle Pitts cannot be relied upon. Neither can Younghoe Koo on special teams. That is the Falcons for you...
To attempt to tie a bow on this in the hopes of exorcising demons ahead of next week's must-win game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta can still make the playoffs if the Falcons beat the Silver and Black, the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers to end the season. They may need another Buccaneers loss to help, but getting a win over the Washington Commanders to win out will be huge.
Cousins may start for the rest of the season, but I have a feeling Penix beats him out of camp in 2025.