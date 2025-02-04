Kirk Cousins reveals a second injury that culminated in his Atlanta Falcons benching
By John Buhler
Something was off with Kirk Cousins in the second half of last season. We knew that the perennial Pro Bowl quarterback was coming off the biggest injury of his career entering last year. While he was able to overcome his Achilles tear for a while in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons, his play fell off a cliff precipitously in the second half of the year. Many look to that New Orleans Saints game...
Fate would have it, while speaking at Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl 59 down in New Orleans, Cousins revealed a very interesting and previously unknown tidbit about what went wrong for him. Apparently, he took a hit in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Saints that led to him dinging up his right shoulder. Combining that with the previously injured Achilles and no wonder his play started to suffer.
Here is what Cousins told SI's Iain MacMillan on behalf of P&G about the injury he suffered last year.
"The Achilles felt good throughout the season, but then in Week 10 against the (New Orleans) Saints, I took a hit that resulted in me landing on my right shoulder. I tried to play through it, but it was to compensate for both nagging injuries at the same time."
This could explain why Cousins seemed to lack any giddy-up on this throws after this midseason loss.
On a more positive note, Cousins said his favorite memory from last year was the Thursday night win.
"The overtime win against the (Tampa Bay) Buccaners on Thursday night is definitely a memory that will stick with me for a long time. I also love the fans and the energy they brought each and every week. This city holds a special place in my heart."
Here is a clip from last year where MacMillan did his best to convince Cousins to come to Atlanta.
Cousins enters the second year of a four-year deal with the Falcons he signed in free agency in 2024.
Kirk Cousins reveals a second injury that led to his poor play for Atlanta
Look. I get it. This is hard. Cousins has built a great reputation as being one of the most well-liked guys in the NFL and one of the most accurate passers of his generation. He has been so easy to root for in his decade-plus career out of Michigan State. As a peer of mine, I really wanted it to work out for him in Atlanta, a city he and I hold dearly in our hearts. However, it is The Michael Penix Jr. Show now.
This may not be how Cousins envisioned his Falcons career shaking out upon joining the team. The goal was to retire a Dirty Bird and lead this franchise to its third Super Bowl appearance. Maybe they can still do that? However, the change of guard at quarterback probably indicates that Cousins either needs to embrace a backup role with the Falcons, or potentially look for another franchise to play for.
The good news is quarterbacks tend to be even better a second year removed from a major injury like an Achilles. A bum shoulder can be rehabbed, or get stronger through rest. There are plenty of other teams out there who would love to have Cousins lead them out of the tunnel on fall Sundays. To be frank, I still think there is a role for him on the Falcons next year. It just will be different than expected.
For now, Cousins seems to be in good spirits after a season that was every bit high and low for him.
Kirk Cousins spoke to FanSided on behalf of P&G, the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL.
As the Official Locker Room Products of the NFL, P&G brands are staples within locker rooms across the league. The game of table tennis has become increasingly popular among NFL players within their respective locker rooms, and P&G Battle of the Paddles presented by Lowe’s establishes a uniquely authentic connection between P&G brands and the league’s unofficial locker room sport. This year’s P&G Battle of the Paddles presented by Lowe’s will stream LIVE beginning Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET on Complex’s YouTube channel.