Kirk Cousins rumors: Shedeur Sanders domino, Falcons contract split, surprise report

We will get resolution at some point. As it the case with all 32 NFL teams, the Atlanta Falcons have a pick to make tonight. The Dirty Birds may be on the clock at No. 15, hoping desperately to find their answer to their non-existent pass rush, but everyone is buzzing about what could happen with Kirk Cousins. It is looking more and more likely that he will be traded, but it may not be until this weekend.

Cousins did report to the Falcons' voluntary offseason program earlier in the week, shocking many people not in the know as a result. The Dirty Birds are moving forward with Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback, having just brought in Easton Stick to serve as his probable backup. At this time, there are three teams with tepid to halfway decent chances of potentially dealing for Cousins.

Even if they are not overly crazy about it, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain the betting favorite. His former team in the Minnesota Vikings are still in the mix, for some reason, but I highly doubt he goes back to the Twin Cities. To add even more intrigue, a team we all thought was out on him is back in the mix in the Cleveland Browns. They were the favorite up until the signed Joe Flacco a few weeks ago.

Without further ado, here is the very latest on what could be transpiring with Cousins this weekend.

Kirk Cousins surprisingly reported to Atlanta Falcons offseason program

This may have ruffled some feathers. Cousins actually showed up to the first part of the Falcons' voluntary offseason program. One would think he would not do that if he expected to be traded. While this may have come as a complete surprise to most, those in the know are not the least bit surprised at all. What is being put out about Cousins is not exactly true: He is a team player first.

There has been a ton of hoopla surrounding what Cousins will and will not do. This seems to be coming out from his representation in trying to find the best situation his client moving forward. Given how unheralded of a high school player and NFL Draft prospect he was, it is in Cousins' blood to remain a team-first guy, even though he makes more than everyone on his entire team combined...

The other big thing to remember is Cousins was coming off the biggest injury of his career this time last year. He also got banged up a bit down the stretch, somewhat resulting in his horrible play in the latter part of the season. My thought is he went into the team facility to get some of the medicals checked out. This would help expedite the process of Cousins potentially being traded here shortly.

It was not what most people expected, but it makes all the sense in the world for Cousins to show up.

Atlanta Falcons split on how much Kirk Cousins salary to eat if he is dealt

One of the biggest holdups to the Falcons potentially dealing Cousins is how much of his 2025 NFL salary will be split between the two teams, Atlanta and the next franchise he conceivably plays for. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk expounded on the reporting ESPN put forth that Atlanta wants Cousins' new team to eat around $20 million of his $37.5 million salary for this upcoming season.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot divulged to reporters that this is not entirely accurate.

“We haven’t put . . . a number on it. We wouldn’t share specific conversations with what we’re doing, but no, we haven’t — to answer your question — we haven’t put a specific number on it.”

Clearly, the Falcons view this more like Baker Mayfield's breakup with the Cleveland Browns than the clearance sale the Denver Broncos put on Russell Wilson. Atlanta thinking it can get some team to take on $20 million of Cousins' salary is a bit rich, especially given who the three teams more likely to deal for him are: The Browns, his former team in the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland still has Deshaun Watson on the books and just gave money to Kenny Pickett and later Joe Flacco in the offseason. Minnesota is not paying J.J. McCarthy much, but Cousins going back to Minneapolis seems like a bad idea for everyone involved. This goes back to Pittsburgh being the favorite to land him. They have Mason Rudolph, but could sign Aaron Rodgers, as well as draft a guy.

Florio did point out that Cousins' guarantees could be voided if he got hurt outside of Flowery Branch.

Kirk Cousins to be out on Pittsburgh Steelers if Shedeur Sanders is picked

This is perhaps the most important domino to drop in the 2025 NFL Draft. If Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders falls to the Pittsburgh Steelers picking at No. 21, will they take him? I am of the belief that Sanders, Miami's Cam Ward and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart are locks to go in the first round. Alabama's Jalen Milroe is the ultimate wild card, but I believe he ends up being a day-two pick.

Since Ward is going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans at the top of the draft, Sanders, Dart, and to some extent Milroe, are the quarterbacks to watch potentially going to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. Texas' Quinn Ewers is expected to be the fifth quarterback taken, but he is only a day-two pick right now. The big question is if any of these guys would prevent Cousins from waiving his no-trade clause.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said as much on The Rich Eisen Show regarding if Sanders went to Pittsburgh.

"I think Kirk [Cousins] wants to see how this draft goes. If they take Shedeur [Sanders], he's not gonna want to go to Pittsburgh. That's gonna be it."

Here is the entire clip from The Rich Eisen Show where Schefter talked about Cousins and Pittsburgh.

What this tells me is Cousins would view Sanders as his biggest threat if he were to go to Pittsburgh. Yes, I would also view picked before Ewers to be a threat as well, which would include Dart and Milroe. While Pittsburgh can afford to take on a good chunk of Cousins' salary, Aaron Rodgers could be had for less, and rookie quarterbacks such as Sanders, Dart, Milroe or Ewers can totally be had for less.

We will get some sort of resolution in all this, but it may not be what Dirty Bird Nation is hoping for.