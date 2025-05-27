Kirk Cousins sends Falcons a message by using the little leverage he has left

Something has to give at some point, right? Of all the articles I write for FanSided.com, the one topic I am asked the most about from my friends and family is what is going to happen with Kirk Cousins. I have always said that there will be a time where it will no longer be his team and Michael Penix Jr. will take over, for better or worse. That time is now, and I expect Cousins will be traded here in short order.

Although he is under contract for the next three years, Atlanta can get out of it ahead of the 2026 NFL season as a far less punitive clip than earlier this offseason. I do not need to get into the particulars of his deal. All I know is the Atlanta Falcons must cut ties with Cousins in order to give Penix his best chance at success. The latest wrinkle in the Cousins contract saga has presented itself accordingly.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris let it be known that Cousins was not in attendance for Atlanta's voluntary OTAs. If they were mandatory, I would argue that he would be there. This again feels like a leverage play from his representation to get his client out of Flowery Branch and onto another team. I am in total belief that team will end up becoming the Pittsburgh Steelers in the coming days or weeks.

It has everything to do with Aaron Rodgers possibly retiring and Cousins being the contingency plan.

If and when Rodgers does decide to retire, Pittsburgh is going to pounce at trading for Cousins.

Why Kirk Cousins skipping voluntary OTAs signifies he will be traded soon

I do not know if this is by design, but it could be a way to help out both combative parties in Atlanta. For Cousins, not participating in anything voluntary will prevent any bad news coming out about his declining play. He did a number on his stock last season post-Halloween leading the Falcons. Not doing anything in OTAs is a protective measure from injury, as well as actually helping out Atlanta...

The reasons it helps out Atlanta by not having Cousins out there potentially playing like a shell of his former self, or exposing himself to injury, are two-fold. It, in turn, creates leverage for Atlanta to potentially get more in a deal with a team like the Steelers, or another quarterback-desperate team if one emerges. By not participating, it also helps out Penix and Easton Stick by getting even more reps.

Atlanta does not need Cousins getting reps with the ones in lieu of Penix not getting them all. With Stick aboard as the likely backup for this season, he needs all the reps he can get as the probable No. 2. Cousins not being around will allow the most important pieces of the team that will almost certainly be around get more reps in his absence. This might all be part of the plan, or it could be more chaos...

All I know is for as long as Cousins remains in Atlanta there will be tension in the air in Flowery Branch.