Klay Thompson didn't care much for what Steph Curry did to his new teammates: 'It sucks'
By Luke Norris
In what was easily one of the most thrilling battles of this young 2024-25 NBA season, Steph Curry bested former Splash Brother Klay Thompson on Tuesday night, rallying the Golden State Warriors to a 120-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in each team's NBA Cup opener.
Playing his first game in San Francisco since being traded to the Mavs this past offseason, Thompson was honored with an emotional video package highlighting his 13-year career with Golden State during pregame introductions.
Fans at the Chase Center were also all given captain's hats as a way to pay tribute to Thompson's tradition of boating across San Francisco Bay before home games, thus earning him the "Captain Klay" moniker.
Thompson played well in his return, matching his season-high with 22 points and knocking down six of 12 shots from the three-point line. Eight of those points came within a two-minute and 18-second stretch in the fourth quarter.
With 7:33 remaining, the five-time NBA All-Star drained his fifth triple of the game to give the Mavericks a 103-102 advantage, their first lead since early in the third quarter. Following a Moses Moody dunk on the other end, Thompson hit a driving layup on the next possession to give Dallas a 105-104 lead.
And with 5:17 remaining, he hit a deep three to give the Mavs a 110-105 lead. But those were the last points Thompson would score.
His former backcourt mate, however, was just getting started. Up to that point, Curry had scored 25 points but had failed to score in the fourth quarter. Just over two minutes later, however, the two-time NBA MVP changed that, hitting a 15-foot pull-up jumper to pull the Warriors within four at 114-110.
And from there, it was a whirlwind as Curry went on a heater, scoring 10 points in the final three minutes, including a pair of three-pointers, the second of which gave Golden State a 118-114 lead with 26.4 seconds remaining and prompted No. 30 to pull out his patented "Night, Night" gesture.
The Mavs pulled within one on a Quentin Grimes triple on the ensuing possession, but Curry ultimately sealed the deal with a pair of free throws with just over 12 ticks left on the clock. In the end, Steph finished with a season-high 37 points, hitting 14 of 27 shots overall and five of 12 from beyond the arc.
Klay Thompson didn't like being on the other end of Steph Curry's heater
For 13 years, Thompson watched Curry get hot and lead the Warriors to a come-from-behind victory. But now wearing a different uniform, he didn't much care for it, as he explained in his postgame press conference.
"It hurts to be on the other side of one of his flurries," Thompson said. "Guy got hot at the end and made some ridiculous shots. You know, I haven't been on the other end, and it sucks."
One has to wonder if Thompson regrets his decision to leave Golden State. And make no mistake about it; that's what went down. It's not as if the Warriors kicked him out the door. Klay seemed to feel he needed a change, and the Dubs obliged him. But for the time being, anyway, the grass isn't greener.
While the Warriors are off to a sizzling start, winning nine of their first 11, the Mavericks, coming off an NBA Finals appearance, are in a bit of a rut to open the new season, starting just 5-6. And Thompson isn't having the best year from an individual standpoint.
While his 22-point effort on Tuesday night helped, he's averaging just 14.5 points, his lowest total since his rookie season, and is shooting only 41.7% from the floor and 37.2% from the three-point line, both career lows.
But it's worked out well for the Warriors, who actually look better without him in several ways. And now, with Curry back healthy after missing a few games last week with an ankle injury, this team is dangerous, as Klay and his new teammates just found out.
This was the first of two trips for Thompson to the Bay this season, as the Warriors will again host the Mavericks on February 23. One can only hope for the same type of playoff atmosphere Tuesday night brought.