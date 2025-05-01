Knicks have a big Jalen Brunson problem

It was at the 2:57 mark in the fourth quarter of Game 5 when Jalen Brunson was subbed out due to a non-contact ankle injury. After taking a short rest on the sidelines, Brunson — alongside Josh Hart — waited nearly two minutes at the scorer’s table before checking back in.

In that same span, the Knicks' offense looked completely lost. With Cameron Payne and Miles McBride running crunch-time possessions in a one-possession game, New York managed just a single made 3 from Mikal Bridges in the final minute before the starters returned. With no leader, no captain, and Detroit’s hounding defense pressing every inch, it exposed a harsh truth the Knicks must accept:

Without Jalen Brunson, the Knicks are not a playoff team

This wasn’t just a Game 5 problem. In Game 1, Brunson tweaked his ankle on a drive against Ausar Thompson and had to sit for most of the third and fourth quarters. Luckily, a Cameron Payne–fueled run bailed them out. In Game 4, Brunson exited with 2:52 left in the third quarter and didn’t return until 10:14 in the fourth — during which time the Pistons expanded their lead to double digits.

Even with the Knicks holding a 3–2 series lead, it’s obvious they unravel when Brunson isn’t a scoring factor. Game 5 was arguably the worst fans have seen their captain play this postseason: 16 points on 4-of-16 shooting. One poor night isn’t a reason to panic — but it should raise concerns about how much the Knicks depend on him.

Brunson’s “foul-baiting” play style has always drawn criticism, but he understands that every edge counts in the postseason. The Pistons, aggressive and physical by design, haven’t taken their foot off the gas when defending him. And Brunson’s continued efforts to draw contact only add more wear and tear to a body that’s being pushed to its limit in a series headed to six games.

Even if New York gets past Detroit, Boston isn’t going to be any easier. And neither is Tom Thibodeau, who’s unlikely to ease Brunson’s workload in the next round. The Celtics — rested after dispatching the Magic in five games — have had New York’s number all season.

So what’s the solution? The Knicks need to get more from Brunson in the opening minutes, so they’re not relying on late-game heroics every night. They also need more from the bench, especially McBride, who’s averaging just 4.0 points per game this series. If Thibodeau can’t trust the second unit, Brunson’s body won’t survive a deep run.

Brunson isn’t listed on the injury report for Game 6. Let’s hope that’s the one constant that doesn’t change.