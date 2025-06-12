Knicks' coaching due diligence doesn't mean New York doesn't have a plan

When news broke that the New York Knicks were denied permission to interview Jason Kidd for their head coaching vacancy, fans didn’t exactly hit the panic button. There was no immediate reason to worry — after all, other options existed. But then came a series of rejections that turned curiosity into concern.

First, Dallas declined. Then, New York pivoted and requested to speak with the Houston Rockets about Ime Udoka and the Minnesota Timberwolves about Chris Finch.

Both of those teams said no.

And rightly so. Udoka helped lead the Rockets to a 50-win season and a second-place finish in the Western Conference, coaching a roster full of ascending talent. Finch, meanwhile, just coached Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves to their second straight Western Conference Finals appearance. Neither team had any reason to entertain letting their head coach walk — especially not for a lateral move.

From there, things took a stranger turn. The Knicks inquired about Quin Snyder of the Atlanta Hawks — declined. Then came perhaps the most surprising request yet: Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls — also denied.

Five attempts. Five rejections. And none of them from the growing list of qualified, available coaches currently on the market.

So, what exactly is New York doing?

On the surface, it might look chaotic or aimless. But behind the scenes, there’s a strategy — and one that shouldn’t warrant panic, at least not yet.

Market validation

This process is about more than finding a coach — it’s about finding the coach. One who can take a team that just made the Eastern Conference Finals and push them to the NBA Finals. Falling short — even by just a round — would be seen as regression.

So, by inquiring about coaches with proven resumes, the Knicks are testing the temperature of the league and creating a narrative: this job isn’t just for someone desperate to climb the ladder. It’s for someone who can lead one of the NBA’s biggest franchises back to the top. That’s why they’re targeting current, respected head coaches instead of rushing to sign a name from the free-agent pool. It's as much about setting the tone as it is about making a hire.

Knicks thrive in chaos

This is not the first time the Knicks have taken an unpredictable route to a coaching decision. James Dolan and Leon Rose are no strangers to silence, long timelines, and curveballs. When Mike Miller was let go in March 2020, it took New York five months to settle on Tom Thibodeau.

And that wasn’t a failure — that was patience. They wanted the right fit, and for a time, Thibodeau delivered it. Now, with expectations higher than ever, the front office knows the next choice has to be even better.

Names like Mike Brown or Taylor Jenkins might enter the mix if they become available. But that doesn’t guarantee a fit. Johnnie Bryant, the current frontrunner, has been a trusted assistant under Thibodeau, but the leap from assistant to head coach is a massive one — especially in New York.

The bigger picture for the Knicks

This isn’t panic. This is pressure. The Knicks are taking swings because they know the cost of a missed opportunity. They’ve already tasted relevance again. Now, they’re hunting for a title.

And while fans might not see the plan, and insiders may not hear the whispers, that doesn’t mean the Knicks are lost.

They’re just waiting to strike — and when they do, it has to be the perfect shot.