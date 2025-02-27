Knicks draft picks: Updated look at every selection in 2025, 2026 & beyond

When looking back at the New York Knicks' NBA Draft history, it's less of a five-star steakhouse experience and more of a McDonald’s Happy Meal — cheap, inconsistent, and often disappointing.
The Knicks struggled to draft and develop franchise-altering talent for decades, thanks to a revolving door of general managers and questionable ownership decisions. The numbers don’t lie: RJ Barrett was just the second first-round pick in franchise history to sign a contract extension after his rookie deal since Charlie Ward in 1999 — a 23-year streak that sounds almost too ridiculous to be true. Even David Lee, who technically signed an extension, was immediately shipped off to Golden State for a return that barely moved the needle.
From Danilo Gallinari to Kristaps Porzingis to Obi Toppin, the Knicks’ draft history has been a rollercoaster of hype and heartbreak. But under Leon Rose, the franchise has transformed from one of the NBA’s most cursed teams into a legitimate championship contender.
That transformation has come at a cost — a massive chunk of their draft capital.
The Knicks’ Draft Pick Situation Until 2031
Year
Round
Swap/Protection
2025
1st
Top-10 protected, otherwise goes to Washington
2025
2nd
31-55 protected, otherwise goes to Detroit
2025
2nd
No
2026
1st
No
2026
2nd
No
2026
2nd
No
2027
2nd
No
2028
1st
Pick swap w/Brooklyn
2028
2nd
31-45 protected, otherwise goes to Boston
2028
2nd
No
2030
1st
No
The Knicks have aggressively traded away their draft assets to build a win-now roster, headlined by their blockbuster acquisitions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.
Most notably, the Bridges trade saw the Knicks give up four of their own first-round picks and a pick swap — the most draft capital New York has moved in a single deal since the Carmelo Anthony trade in 2011.
So, why would the Knicks bet so heavily on themselves? Why sacrifice future first-round picks when anything can go wrong?
The answer is simple: their championship window is open now.
Every upcoming Knicks draft pick
Year
Round
Which team has the pick
2025
1st
Brooklyn
2025
2nd
Forfeited
2026
2nd
Boston or Washington
2027
1st
Brooklyn
2028
1st
Brooklyn
2028
2nd
Detroit
2029
1st
Brooklyn
2029
2nd
Detroit
2030
2nd
Portland
2031
1st
Brooklyn
2031
2nd
Charlotte
Unlike past iterations of the Knicks, this team is built for sustained success. Only two players on the roster — Cameron Payne and Delon Wright — are 30 years old or older, and both are likely short-term rentals.
Meanwhile, their core players — Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mitchell Robinson — are all under contract for the next 3-4 years. That means the Knicks aren’t just looking at one shot at a title, but multiple seasons to legitimately contend.
As for the future, the Knicks have quietly done a solid job developing young talent, despite parting ways with draft picks.
While the Knicks may not have a stacked war chest of draft picks, their roster stability, young prospects, and win-now mentality suggest that the draft is no longer a primary concern.
- Ariel Hukporti, acquired via trade, has stepped up in Mitchell Robinson’s absence, even earning a handful of starts.
- Tyler Kolek has shown strong playmaking instincts, positioning himself as a potential long-term backup point guard behind Brunson.
- Pacome Dadiet has been thriving in the G League, steadily developing into an NBA-ready contributor.