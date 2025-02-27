Knicks draft picks: Updated look at every selection in 2025, 2026 & beyond

When looking back at the New York Knicks' NBA Draft history, it's less of a five-star steakhouse experience and more of a McDonald’s Happy Meal — cheap, inconsistent, and often disappointing.

The Knicks struggled to draft and develop franchise-altering talent for decades, thanks to a revolving door of general managers and questionable ownership decisions. The numbers don’t lie: RJ Barrett was just the second first-round pick in franchise history to sign a contract extension after his rookie deal since Charlie Ward in 1999 — a 23-year streak that sounds almost too ridiculous to be true. Even David Lee, who technically signed an extension, was immediately shipped off to Golden State for a return that barely moved the needle.

From Danilo Gallinari to Kristaps Porzingis to Obi Toppin, the Knicks’ draft history has been a rollercoaster of hype and heartbreak. But under Leon Rose, the franchise has transformed from one of the NBA’s most cursed teams into a legitimate championship contender.

That transformation has come at a cost — a massive chunk of their draft capital.

The Knicks’ Draft Pick Situation Until 2031

Year Round Swap/Protection 2025 1st Top-10 protected, otherwise goes to Washington 2025 2nd 31-55 protected, otherwise goes to Detroit 2025 2nd No 2026 1st No 2026 2nd No 2026 2nd No 2027 2nd No 2028 1st Pick swap w/Brooklyn 2028 2nd 31-45 protected, otherwise goes to Boston 2028 2nd No 2030 1st No

The Knicks have aggressively traded away their draft assets to build a win-now roster, headlined by their blockbuster acquisitions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.

Most notably, the Bridges trade saw the Knicks give up four of their own first-round picks and a pick swap — the most draft capital New York has moved in a single deal since the Carmelo Anthony trade in 2011.

So, why would the Knicks bet so heavily on themselves? Why sacrifice future first-round picks when anything can go wrong?

The answer is simple: their championship window is open now.

Every upcoming Knicks draft pick

Year Round Which team has the pick 2025 1st Brooklyn 2025 2nd Forfeited 2026 2nd Boston or Washington 2027 1st Brooklyn 2028 1st Brooklyn 2028 2nd Detroit 2029 1st Brooklyn 2029 2nd Detroit 2030 2nd Portland 2031 1st Brooklyn 2031 2nd Charlotte

Unlike past iterations of the Knicks, this team is built for sustained success. Only two players on the roster — Cameron Payne and Delon Wright — are 30 years old or older, and both are likely short-term rentals.

Meanwhile, their core players — Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mitchell Robinson — are all under contract for the next 3-4 years. That means the Knicks aren’t just looking at one shot at a title, but multiple seasons to legitimately contend.

As for the future, the Knicks have quietly done a solid job developing young talent, despite parting ways with draft picks.

While the Knicks may not have a stacked war chest of draft picks, their roster stability, young prospects, and win-now mentality suggest that the draft is no longer a primary concern.