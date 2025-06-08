Knicks head coaching search: 3 better fits than Jason Kidd

The New York Knicks have officially begun their head coaching search, requesting permission to speak with Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd “within the next few days,” according to Marc Stein.

Kidd, a former Knick during the 2012–2013 season, previously coached the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks before joining Frank Vogel’s staff as an assistant with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019. After two years in L.A., Kidd became the head coach of the Mavericks, leading them to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and the NBA Finals in 2024.

Although the idea of Kidd returning to the last team he played for before retiring is intriguing, it’s unlikely the Mavericks will part with him easily, especially given that he is reportedly “happy in his current role.”

The Knicks now face the daunting task of replacing Tom Thibodeau, who made a lasting impact during his time in New York. By now, you’ve heard his résumé — there's no need to revisit it. Instead, let’s focus on who the next captain of the ship might be — and the best candidates available.

3. Micah Nori

If you haven’t heard of Micah Nori, it’s time to look him up. Currently an assistant coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nori has become known for his quirky, Ted Lasso-esque halftime interviews and timeout huddles that go viral for their humor.

But don’t let the charm fool you — Nori is one of the most respected assistant coaches in the NBA. He received 17% of the vote (tied with Sam Cassell) in NBA.com’s 2024–25 GM Survey for top assistant coaches likely to become head coaches.

With over 15 years of coaching experience, Nori is highly regarded for his leadership, basketball IQ, and connection with players. He’s drawn interest in previous coaching cycles, and the opportunity in New York might be his shot at taking the next step.

2. Taylor Jenkins

One of the more underrated names on the market is Taylor Jenkins, who was surprisingly let go by the Memphis Grizzlies just 11 games before the 2025 playoffs.

Despite the unceremonious ending, Jenkins leaves Memphis as the winningest coach in franchise history, boasting a 250–214 career record and the most games coached in team history. His tenure was impacted by key injuries and Ja Morant’s suspensions, which complicated any long-term success.

Jenkins' playoff résumé is modest — only one second-round appearance in four seasons — but his track record of player development is a major selling point. That’s something the Knicks might value, especially with young prospects like Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti on the roster.

1. Frank Vogel

Frank Vogel stands out as one of the few free-agent coaches with a championship pedigree, having led the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2020 NBA title. Currently working as a consultant under Jason Kidd in Dallas, Vogel is a top candidate for any franchise looking to take the next step — including the Knicks.

Vogel brings 20 years of NBA coaching experience, including 12 years as a head coach. While his exits from the Lakers and Phoenix Suns were linked to questions about locker room control, the Knicks’ culture may prove a better fit. New York prides itself on accountability, selflessness, and unity — a stark contrast to the star-driven dynamics of Vogel’s past teams.

The Knicks aren’t just seeking a new voice. They’re aiming for someone who can lead them back to the NBA Finals, a place only Vogel and a select few players have ever been. And in this case, he might just be the best man for the job.