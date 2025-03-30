The Knicks key to a playoff run might have nothing to do with Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks currently own the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference standings but there are serious questions about the team's ability to make a deep playoff run. The return of Jalen Brunson to full health and effectiveness is a must for the team. OG Anunoby's recent hot streak could be the cure for what ails Tom Thibodeau's team.

Brunson is the ball-handler capable of initiating the team's offense but he needs quality spacing to work with against elite defenses. Karl-Anthony Towns gives the team a center capable of stretching opposing defenses past the three-point arc. The key for the Knicks is to make sure they activate that advantage by playing other elite shooters alongside Brunson and Towns.

Mikal Bridges gives the team a solid shooter at the two-guard position and Jason Hart is passable at small forward. That makes Anunoby the swing player in the team's starting lineup. He's been good this year but nothing approaching great on the offensive end. Averaging 17.5 points per game and shooting 37 percent from three has helped the team's offense but hasn't changed the math for their attack.

Even a modest uptick in Anunoby's usage and efficiency can really change the complexion of New York's offense. That's crucial for a team that lacks the talent to be anything more than average on defense when the postseason arrives. Fortunately for fans in the Big Apple, Anunoby's recent play is trending in the right direction.

He's gone over 23 points in each of his last four games and he's being more aggressive with his jump shot. Being willing to get up more shots from deep is just as important as the percentage Anunoby shoots. Each three-ball he takes makes his defender more and more likely to stick with him instead of helping on Brunson or Towns.

The Knicks need Anunoby to play like an All-Star if they are going to make a deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. That might not give them enough ammunition to knock off the Celtics but it raises their chances of competing with them in the Conference Finals. His recent uptick in offensive production is something for Knicks fans to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.