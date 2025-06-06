Knicks might take Mavs second-biggest problem off their hands

The best thing about consequences is they don’t exist. People talk about them in spooky stories and stuff like “Oh no, little Billy, if you do the egregiously imprudent, illogical, or immoral thing, something might happen as a direct result of your decision that would harm you in some way.” Nah. That’s not how life works. You can pretty much do whatever dumb stuff you want and be fine. That’s the lesson I have taken from the Dallas Mavericks over the last few months.

I am not especially certain why anyone would want Jason Kidd as their coach, but it appears at least two teams do:

I mean, I get it. The Knicks just like taking good stuff from the Mavericks. Generally, if a player, trainer, or whatever moves from Dallas to New York, New York benefits. The Mavs are unintentionally generous like that.

But Jason Kidd? You’re going to compensate the Mavericks with draft assets or something to take that guy? What exactly do they see?

Jason Kidd's legacy is ... what, exactly?

Let’s go over some Jason Kidd facts. He has tried to make a power play when he was with the Nets. He ruined Larry Sanders’ career in Milwaukee. He took over for current NBA Finals coach Rick Carlisle in Dallas and has basically seemed quiet and confused since taking the position. Oh, and he assaulted his first wife. People don’t like talking about that. People don’t like talking about domestic abuse surrounding the NBA in general. I think that’s trash. The NBA is not so desperate for talent that the presence of this stuff and the people who do it has to be tolerated.

But beyond that, I just don’t know what Kidd does special. He’s been doing the coaching thing long enough to have made and learned from enough mistakes to be at least passable. You know, mid. The Knicks would keep paying Thibs and trade assets to bring that in?

Well, if it happens, good for the Mavericks. They know him better than anyone at this point. This is the perfect excuse to look for a new coach if they want one.

I don’t know. All of this is very unpleasant. I wish about 50 percent of the people I’ve thought about while writing this piece a very pleasant ‘go to hell.’